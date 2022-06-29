Oor Wullie sculptures return to Dundee this summer – with brand new model

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oor Wullie sculptures return to Dundee this summer – with brand new model

By Poppy Watson
June 29 2022, 12.38pm Updated: June 29 2022, 2.13pm
From left: Chris Duke, The Archie Foundation Tayside, Metta Ramsay, Overgate, and Michael Kemp, Thorntons Solicitors outside the Overgate, Dundee.
Dundee will welcome back Oor Wullie sculptures this summer as part of an exclusive exhibition.

Fans of the colourful statues will get the chance to view them up close at the Overgate shopping centre next month.

The much-loved DC Thomson character is making a return to the city following the  popular Big Bucket Trail in 2019, which saw 200 Wullie models displayed across the country.

An Oor Wullie sculpture was installed next to the V&amp;A Dundee as part of the Big Bucket Trail in 2019.
The new exhibition – dubbed Archie and Wullie’s Braw Bucket Bash – is being organised by children’s hospital charity The Archie Foundation.

It will showcase a number of the sculptures, originally customised by leading artists for the Big Bucket Trail, as a collection.

‘Never-before-seen’ Oor Wullie sculpture

It will also feature a “never-before-seen” special Wullie sculpture.

Popular Wullies set to make an appearance at the display include Oor Lilie, Big Hearted Wullie, Haud Yer Wheest Wullie, Technicolour Dream, and Oor Freddie.

The Oor Wullie Bucket Trail auction at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow.

The exhibition – free and open for all to enjoy – will take place in Overgate’s ‘Gather’ space from Thursday July 14 to Sunday July 24.

A number of fundraising activities by The Archie Foundation to help support children in Tayside will also be in place, including an Oor Wullie and Archie merchandise shop.

‘Unmissable attraction’

Metta Ramsay, community manager of Overgate, says it will be an “unmissable attraction” for Dundee.

She said: “The public will have the opportunity to see many of the incredible Oor Wullie sculptures up close and really get a chance to appreciate the detail and artistry of each one.

“We are particularly excited to be revealing a new Oor Wullie sculpture never-before-seen by the public.”

