Oor Wullie sculptures return to Dundee this summer – with brand new model

Dundee will welcome back Oor Wullie sculptures this summer as part of an exclusive exhibition.

Fans of the colourful statues will get the chance to view them up close at the Overgate shopping centre next month.

The much-loved DC Thomson character is making a return to the city following the popular Big Bucket Trail in 2019, which saw 200 Wullie models displayed across the country.

The new exhibition – dubbed Archie and Wullie’s Braw Bucket Bash – is being organised by children’s hospital charity The Archie Foundation.

It will showcase a number of the sculptures, originally customised by leading artists for the Big Bucket Trail, as a collection.

‘Never-before-seen’ Oor Wullie sculpture

It will also feature a “never-before-seen” special Wullie sculpture.

Popular Wullies set to make an appearance at the display include Oor Lilie, Big Hearted Wullie, Haud Yer Wheest Wullie, Technicolour Dream, and Oor Freddie.

The exhibition – free and open for all to enjoy – will take place in Overgate’s ‘Gather’ space from Thursday July 14 to Sunday July 24.

A number of fundraising activities by The Archie Foundation to help support children in Tayside will also be in place, including an Oor Wullie and Archie merchandise shop.

‘Unmissable attraction’

Metta Ramsay, community manager of Overgate, says it will be an “unmissable attraction” for Dundee.

She said: “The public will have the opportunity to see many of the incredible Oor Wullie sculptures up close and really get a chance to appreciate the detail and artistry of each one.

“We are particularly excited to be revealing a new Oor Wullie sculpture never-before-seen by the public.”