New Raith Rovers shirt sold out after flying off shelves on first day as update given on away strip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

New Raith Rovers shirt sold out after flying off shelves on first day as update given on away strip

By Craig Cairns
June 29 2022, 12.40pm Updated: June 29 2022, 2.16pm
Raith Rovers summer signing Dylan Easton.
Raith Rovers summer signing Dylan Easton.

The new Raith Rovers home kit for the 2022/23 season has gone down very well so far – so well that the shirt is currently sold out.

Fans were thoroughly impressed with the new design, with around 400 replicas sold on Sunday.

It saw the club bag a five-figure sum in sales, and more will be on sale soon.

Excitement has been gathering at Stark’s Park ahead of the new season, with a new management team installed in the form of Ian Murray and Scott Agnew,

Some player recruitment followed shortly after, adding to the anticipation for their Championship bid.

The kit the likes of Dylan Easton will wear this season has further raised the anticipation around the club.

Parents queued during intervals of drizzle on Sunday – as their kids ran riot on the park with players and coaches – to purchase the kit just revealed by the two models: defender Tom Lang and forward Dario Zanatta.

They were joined by mascot Rory Rover, fresh from a makeover himself.

It meant all kids’ sizes were gone within a day and this morning the club website was also showing adult sizes as sold out.

Dylan Easton in the new Raith Rovers home kit.
Dylan Easton in the new Raith Rovers home kit.

More home shirts are on the way today, with the first batch of around 400 – which generated more than £16,000 – brought in solely for the open-day launch.

The club confirmed that home socks and shorts are expected to arrive in around two weeks – along with the now-hotly anticipated away shirt.

Raith got their preseason under way with a 7-1 win at Dunbar United on Saturday. Tonight they take on Queen of the South at Stark’s Park, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

‘A lot to work on’ after 7-1 win for Raith Rovers as Ian Murray gives injury updates

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]