New Raith Rovers shirt sold out after flying off shelves on first day as update given on away strip

The new Raith Rovers home kit for the 2022/23 season has gone down very well so far – so well that the shirt is currently sold out.

Fans were thoroughly impressed with the new design, with around 400 replicas sold on Sunday.

It saw the club bag a five-figure sum in sales, and more will be on sale soon.

Excitement has been gathering at Stark’s Park ahead of the new season, with a new management team installed in the form of Ian Murray and Scott Agnew,

Some player recruitment followed shortly after, adding to the anticipation for their Championship bid.

The kit the likes of Dylan Easton will wear this season has further raised the anticipation around the club.

Raith Rovers FC 2022/23 Home Kit. Available now at our family fun day and online from 11am tomorrow.https://t.co/jN8dd8juY2 pic.twitter.com/TK1YDAuC4U — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) June 26, 2022

Parents queued during intervals of drizzle on Sunday – as their kids ran riot on the park with players and coaches – to purchase the kit just revealed by the two models: defender Tom Lang and forward Dario Zanatta.

They were joined by mascot Rory Rover, fresh from a makeover himself.

It meant all kids’ sizes were gone within a day and this morning the club website was also showing adult sizes as sold out.

More home shirts are on the way today, with the first batch of around 400 – which generated more than £16,000 – brought in solely for the open-day launch.

The club confirmed that home socks and shorts are expected to arrive in around two weeks – along with the now-hotly anticipated away shirt.

Raith got their preseason under way with a 7-1 win at Dunbar United on Saturday. Tonight they take on Queen of the South at Stark’s Park, with a 7.45pm kick-off.