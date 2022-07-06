Schools Scrapbook: Awards and end of term achievements

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You might be on holiday, but our phone is still ringing.

With calls coming in from teachers sharing their pupils’ and schools’ end of term achievements, we wanted to continue to share them with you.

Our Schools Scrapbook provides a regular round-up of news and pictures from pupils and their teachers.

From around Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross we feature schools’ photographs and reports of successes, events and what’s happening in their communities.

To see your school feature in The Courier Schools Scrapbook email your snaps and details to our Schools and Family team.

Morgan Academy Dux Awards

The Morgan Academy Prizegiving 2022 took place on Wednesday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Headteacher Johnny Lothian used his prizegiving address to celebrate the rich diversity of the school and reflected on the historical context and founding principles of the school.

Mr Lothian spoke about John Morgan, founder of the school, and guest speaker Sir Geoffrey Palmer, a Professor Emeritus in the School of Life Sciences at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, also gave a talk.

Winners of the Morgan Academy Dux Awards 2022 were: Sohanna Saghir, Marylou das Chagas y Silva, Chelsea Elliot, Fatima Ishaq, Ryan Dolby, Isla McDougall, Bobbie Ross, Katie Close, Iman Eltkhtash.

Perth Academy prizegiving

Perth Academy also held their prizegiving with speeches from Guest of Honour Mili Smith MBE, a retired Scottish curler and Olympic champion from Perth.

And there was a talk from guest speaker Gemma Fay, a Scottish former female international football goalkeeper and actress.

Hundreds of prizes were awarded to the pupils, including Christopher Pryor who won the Charles K McDonald Award for Dux of Fifth Year, and Alice Nisbet who won the PKC Medallion for Dux of the School.

Baldragon Academy awards

At Baldragon Academy school captain Ashley Henderson and house captain Josh Bolden led their prizegiving evening, both giving their own speeches on their experiences at the school.

Families, friends, school staff and many local councillors were in attendance, with a key note speech from Audrey May, executive director of children and families services, at Dundee City Council.

The final award of the evening was our School Dux – Amy McDonald, who achieved six A grade National 5s in S4 and 5 A grade Highers in S5. Amy leaves Baldragon Academy to study Medicine.

Special awards assemblies were also held for the students, who received more than 800 awards of merit and endeavour and excellence in senior phase subjects, and in recognition of the school’s sporting achievements.

Barnhill Primary School competition

A competition was held at Barnhill Primary School, in Angus, organised by the Three United Trades of Dundee.

P7s were tasked with researching old Dundee Buildings and creating models of these.

They also used Minecraft Education to create digital models of the inside and outside of buildings such as Cox’s Stack, Broughty Castle and Verdant Works.

Three United Trades (Masons, Wrights and Slaters) provided amazon vouchers for the winners and made a donation of £250 to the school.

Brechin High School fundraiser

The technologies faculty at Brechin High School recently had a pop-up shop for a week where items made mainly by the pupils with some help from the Technical staff, were sold to members of the public.

All of the profits from the pop-up shop were given back into the community, and £800 was donated to 1st Brechin Scout Group through the fundraiser.

Fiona Willis said the Scout group had a list of equipment they needed but were unable to purchase and that the funds would go towards that and a forthcoming scout camp in September.

The technologies faculty is already planning its next fund raising venture with a Christmas Fair in November where all of the money raised from the stall will again go back to a worthy cause within the local community.

Big Noise Douglas summer concerts

Big Noise Douglas, delivered by Sistema Scotland, was delighted to host a series of community concerts in front of family and friends on the last week of term.

The concerts, which featured performances by children from Primary 3 to Primary 7 took place at Claypotts Castle Primary School and St. Pius RC Primary School.

A spokesman said: “The children and young people of Big Noise Douglas have worked extremely hard over the past year in their efforts to learn new music and hone their skills, all whilst dealing with varying degrees of Covid-19 restrictions in schools which have limited their opportunities to learn and perform together.

“However, these obstacles didn’t stop the participants having another incredibly successful year.”

As well as taking part in the concerts, participants of the Big Noise programme in Douglas recently showed off their musical skills by taking to the main stage at WestFest.