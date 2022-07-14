24 Dundee school libraries stocked with stacks of new books and given refurb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
24 Dundee school libraries stocked with stacks of new books and given refurb

By Sheanne Mulholland
July 14 2022, 6.04pm
Clepington is one of 24 Dundee school libraries to be given a refurb.

Across Dundee, 24 primary school libraries have been given a refurb and stocked with stacks of new books.

A storage unit filled with books, e-readers, beanbags, cushions and wall stickers were delivered to these libraries to help enhance the pupils’ reading experience.

The materials were sent through the Chase Rewarding Futures school libraries transformation programme – a partnership between digital bank Chase and the National Literacy Trust and supported by Penguin Random House UK.

Of the 24 libraries selected for upgrade, three have been given extra special treatment to become ‘flagship’ libraries – at St Fergus, SS Peter and Paul’s, and Clepington primary schools.

These schools received 400 new books, e-readers and audio books so children can access stories in a way that’s right for them, furniture and a bespoke wall mural.

P5 pupils at Clepington Primary School enjoying their library, one of 24 Dundee school libraries revamped.

The resources have been used to transform underused spaces within the school buildings to put reading and access to books at the heart of their school community.

Jenna Forteath, class teacher at Clepington Primary School, said: “Clepington is thrilled and grateful to have been chosen as a flagship school as our library was in desperate need of a transformation due to limited space and reading materials on offer.

“Chase Rewarding Futures has enabled us to create a welcoming and inspiring reading space for all.”

Teachers at the flagship schools will receive bespoke training to support a strong reading culture, and skills that will enable them to maximise the reading spaces.

And families and carers of children at the schools will receive support and advice on how to encourage their children with reading outside the classroom.

Pupils at Clepington Primary School in their new library space.

The programme aims to encourage a culture of reading for pleasure as research shows children with high levels of literacy engagement have increased mental wellbeing.

It hopes to transform 150 libraries across the UK through a £1 million commitment. The 24 schools in Dundee which have received resources are:

  • Ancrum Road Primary
  • Ardler Primary School
  • Ballumbie Primary School
  • Camperdown Primary School
  • Claypotts Castle Primary School
  • Clepington Primary School
  • Craigiebarns Primary School
  • Craigowl Primary School
  • Downfield Primary School
  • Fintry Primary School
  • Glebelands Primary School
  • Kingspark School
  • Longhaugh Primary School
  • Mill of Mains Primary School
  • Our Lady’s RC Primary School
  • Rosebank Primary School
  • Sidlawview Primary School
  • SS Peter and Paul RC Primary School
  • St Clement’s RC Primary School
  • St Fergus Primary School
  • St Francis RC Primary School
  • St Mary’s RC Primary School
  • St Ninian’s RC Primary School
  • St Pius RC Primary School

Jenni Leigh, manager of Dundee’s National Literacy Trust hub, said: “By supporting the next generation to develop a love for reading, we hope to instil early stage reading skills that can change the future prospects of children – ultimately unlocking their true potential.”

