24 Dundee school libraries stocked with stacks of new books and given refurb

Across Dundee, 24 primary school libraries have been given a refurb and stocked with stacks of new books.

A storage unit filled with books, e-readers, beanbags, cushions and wall stickers were delivered to these libraries to help enhance the pupils’ reading experience.

The materials were sent through the Chase Rewarding Futures school libraries transformation programme – a partnership between digital bank Chase and the National Literacy Trust and supported by Penguin Random House UK.

Of the 24 libraries selected for upgrade, three have been given extra special treatment to become ‘flagship’ libraries – at St Fergus, SS Peter and Paul’s, and Clepington primary schools.

These schools received 400 new books, e-readers and audio books so children can access stories in a way that’s right for them, furniture and a bespoke wall mural.

The resources have been used to transform underused spaces within the school buildings to put reading and access to books at the heart of their school community.

Jenna Forteath, class teacher at Clepington Primary School, said: “Clepington is thrilled and grateful to have been chosen as a flagship school as our library was in desperate need of a transformation due to limited space and reading materials on offer.

“Chase Rewarding Futures has enabled us to create a welcoming and inspiring reading space for all.”

Teachers at the flagship schools will receive bespoke training to support a strong reading culture, and skills that will enable them to maximise the reading spaces.

And families and carers of children at the schools will receive support and advice on how to encourage their children with reading outside the classroom.

The programme aims to encourage a culture of reading for pleasure as research shows children with high levels of literacy engagement have increased mental wellbeing.

It hopes to transform 150 libraries across the UK through a £1 million commitment. The 24 schools in Dundee which have received resources are:

Ancrum Road Primary

Ardler Primary School

Ballumbie Primary School

Camperdown Primary School

Claypotts Castle Primary School

Clepington Primary School

Craigiebarns Primary School

Craigowl Primary School

Downfield Primary School

Fintry Primary School

Glebelands Primary School

Kingspark School

Longhaugh Primary School

Mill of Mains Primary School

Our Lady’s RC Primary School

Rosebank Primary School

Sidlawview Primary School

SS Peter and Paul RC Primary School

St Clement’s RC Primary School

St Fergus Primary School

St Francis RC Primary School

St Mary’s RC Primary School

St Ninian’s RC Primary School

St Pius RC Primary School

Jenni Leigh, manager of Dundee’s National Literacy Trust hub, said: “By supporting the next generation to develop a love for reading, we hope to instil early stage reading skills that can change the future prospects of children – ultimately unlocking their true potential.”