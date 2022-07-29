Why are private schools in Scotland charities?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Why are private schools in Scotland charities?

By Cheryl Peebles
July 29 2022, 5.59pm
Kilgraston School grounds are used by local groups and sports clubs.
Kilgraston School grounds are used by local groups and sports clubs.

Private schools in Scotland are able to register as charities and attract certain benefits, including Gift Aid on donations.

Charitable status means they cannot operate for profit and they must be able to show they are creating public benefit.

Independent schools register as charities with the key objective of advancing education, but often with other purposes such as advancing health through sporting participation or advancing the arts.

To pass the charity test introduced by the Charities and Trustee Investment (Scotland) Act 2005 they must show they are exclusively charitable and provide public benefit.

To do so schools offer means-tested fee remissions and bursaries and access to their facilities.

As well as providing education to pupils – with term fees ranging from £2,752 to £13,715 – in Courier country schools – they provide public benefit in a number of ways.

For example, Kilgraston School, in Perthshire, allows its grounds to used by local groups and sports clubs. Its chapel is the local Catholic church and each year staff act as markers for the SQA and music exams.

Similar activities are undertaken at Glenalmond College, also in Perthshire, where the chapel is the Episcopal church for the local area.

Glenalmond College.

Last year, 3.9% of Scotland’s schoolchildren attended an independent school, according to a census by the Scottish Council of Independent Schools.

A quarter of them received financial help and 3.1% of senior school pupils had 100% fees assistance.

Should charitable status continue?

Whether independent schools should have charitable status while state schools do not is a contentious topic.

Arguably the most important tax relief offered by charitable status – non-domestic rates relief – was removed from independent schools in April 2022.

That could see schools consider whether charitable status remains beneficial.

However, a section of the 2005 Act giving charity regulator OSCR continuing power over their assets – including buildings and land – would mean these would still have to be used for charitable purposes originally set out.

‘Unique’ level of public scrutiny

John Edward, director of the Scottish Council of Independent Schools, said independent schools account for just over 50 of 25,000 registered charities in Scotland, of which everyone could “identify ones we don’t agree with”.

He added: “Independent schools in Scotland have undergone a unique level of public scrutiny.  A 2005 Act created a specific test of public benefit, which all schools are held to by the independent charity regulator.

“A further public petition to the Scottish Parliament also looked at charitable status itself.

“An act of the Scottish Parliament recently removed the (partial) rates relief provided to schools to support their public benefit activities.

“These unique measures have not been undertaken elsewhere in the UK, nor for any of the more than 25,000 other charities – of all kinds – on the Scottish register.

“That includes higher education institutions which, unlike independent schools, do receive some state funding and substantial non-domestic rates relief.

“Means-tested fee assistance to widen access is now the default in Scottish schools, and the amount available has more than tripled since the charity test first measured it, all from parental fee income.

“Any school would wish to widen participation even further if it possibly could, but increasing costs to those schools alone will not help achieve that.”

https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/3531124/private-schools-finances-pandemic/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier