Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school

Levenmouth Academy has warned pupils could face police action if they are caught using vapes or e-cigarettes on school grounds.

In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.

The school also highlighted the potential ramifications of vaping on school premises, including financial penalties the school could face.

Vapes can set off fire alarms

The message, posted online, said: “Cigarettes, vapes and/or e-cigarettes used in public buildings like our school can activate sensors and set off fire alarms.

“When our school fire alarm is activated the fire and rescue service respond on every

occasion at the cost of approximately £2,000 each time.

“These false alarms have an impact on emergency responders.

“They lead to fire crews being called out unnecessarily, disrupting training, community safety work, as well as their availability to attend real emergencies.”

Any incident involving a vape or e-cigarette setting off the fire alarm, the school said, “will be dealt with as a deliberate attempt.”

Levenmouth Academy said that the “severity of this action” will result in action from Police Scotland.

Vapes also found in primary schools

Figures obtained by The Courier earlier this year revealed that in the 2021/22 school year, the number of vaping devices confiscated from primary school pupils in Fife was 11 times greater than in the whole of 2020/21.

As of February this year, a total of 23 vapes had been confiscated from pupils on a primary school campus in Fife.

The majority of these – 16 – were confiscated from pupils in P7.

Three were confiscated from pupils in P3, as well as in P6, and a further one was taken from a pupil in P5.

By comparison, there were just two vapes confiscated from primary school pupils in 2020/21. There were no confiscations between 2016-17 and 2019-20.

What are vapes?

A vape or e-cigarette is a device that allows you to inhale nicotine in a vapour rather than smoke.

It is illegal in Scotland for anyone under 18 to buy e-cigarettes or vapes. Anyone buying these for anyone underage will also be breaking the law.