Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school

By Laura Devlin
October 7 2022, 4.45pm
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.

Levenmouth Academy has warned pupils could face police action if they are caught using vapes or e-cigarettes on school grounds.

In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.

The school also highlighted the potential ramifications of vaping on school premises, including financial penalties the school could face.

Vapes can set off fire alarms

The message, posted online, said: “Cigarettes, vapes and/or e-cigarettes used in public buildings like our school can activate sensors and set off fire alarms.

“When our school fire alarm is activated the fire and rescue service respond on every
occasion at the cost of approximately £2,000 each time.

“These false alarms have an impact on emergency responders.

“They lead to fire crews being called out unnecessarily, disrupting training, community safety work, as well as their availability to attend real emergencies.”

Any incident involving a vape or e-cigarette setting off the fire alarm, the school said, “will be dealt with as a deliberate attempt.”

Levenmouth Academy said that the “severity of this action” will result in action from Police Scotland.

Vapes also found in primary schools

Figures obtained by The Courier earlier this year revealed that in the 2021/22 school year, the number of vaping devices confiscated from primary school pupils in Fife was 11 times greater than in the whole of 2020/21.

As of February this year, a total of 23 vapes had been confiscated from pupils on a primary school campus in Fife.

List of schools which have had pupils found with e-cigarettes. 
List of schools which have had pupils found with e-cigarettes.

The majority of these – 16 –  were confiscated from pupils in P7.

Three were confiscated from pupils in P3, as well as in P6, and a further one was taken from a pupil in P5.

By comparison, there were just two vapes confiscated from primary school pupils in 2020/21. There were no confiscations between 2016-17 and 2019-20.

What are vapes?

A vape or e-cigarette is a device that allows you to inhale nicotine in a vapour rather than smoke.

It is illegal in Scotland for anyone under 18 to buy e-cigarettes or vapes. Anyone buying these for anyone underage will also be breaking the law.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

Former Harris Academy pupils Douglas Soutar(left) and James Lindsay. Image: Paul Reid
'Some teachers had lost a leg in WWI': Harris Academy memories recalled by former…
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Dundee fundraiser Catherine Letford, 10, gets a Courier Gold Star for her charity work
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Can football help improve learning? Grove Academy is finding out
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
SURVEY: Dundee parents express anger over school dinners - tell us what you think
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Grove…
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Could Latin make a comeback in state schools? Monifieth High School might be leading…
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Where to pick your own pumpkin in Tayside and Fife
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
St John's High pupil Evan Lyon, 13, wins Gold Star for stepping up to…

Most Read

1
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson is looking for a better defensive display from his side following the defeat to Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone urged to 'ask questions' of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen…
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
BBC searching Tayside and Fife for Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year
Dundee airport.
'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in…
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot

Editor's Picks