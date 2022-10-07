SNP under pressure to speed up ‘vital’ A9 dualling after more road deaths

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP is facing demands to speed up stalled plans to dual the A9 as John Swinney hailed his party’s record in government ahead of their annual conference.

Senior Tories said “vital” upgrades on the Perth to Inverness route must go ahead to bring down the number of tragic accidents on the road.

On Thursday night a man and woman died after a car and lorry collided between Bankfoot and Birnam, near Dunkeld.

Deputy first minister Mr Swinney earlier said the trunk road will be upgraded along its length “as quickly as we can”.

His party pledged to dual 80 miles of the route before they first came to power in 2007, but only two out of 11 sections have been completed.

Major concerns exist over the safety of the A9 as the road has been blighted by a series of tragedies in recent months.

In June it emerged a key blueprint for the future of the scheme was behind schedule. The project was originally supposed to be finished by 2025.

Speaking to DC Thomson politics podcast The Stooshie on Thursday afternoon, Mr Swinney said: “People are seeing the improvements made to the A9 already in the course of the last couple of years.

“My constituents have seen significant enhancements by the completion of the Luncarty to Pass of Birnam stretch. It has really improved the A9 significantly.”

The Perthshire North MSP added: “We have to do it in pieces – a number of stretches have already been done like the Kincraig to Dalraddy stretch and improvements at Ballinluig.

“This has to be worked on over time and be done as quickly as we can.”

He said the Scottish Government’s plans to dual major roads across Scotland would have to be “compatible” with key climate change promises.

‘Extremely disappointing’

His comments were criticised by Scottish Tory MSPs who want more firm commitments.

Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser said: “It is extremely disappointing to hear John Swinney fail to provide clarification on when dualling of the A9 Perth to Inverness road will take place.

“For too long the SNP Government have stalled on this vital project, which is essential for local residents and road safety.”

He added: “The A9 has been called ‘the most dangerous road in Scotland’ and it is easy to see why.

“We had five recent fatalities on the A9 prior to last night’s horrendous accident on the road near Dunkeld when another two people sadly died as a result.”

Despite the concerns over road infrastructure, Mr Swinney was buoyant as the SNP gets ready for its first in-person annual conference since Covid struck.

Support for Nicola Sturgeon’s party remains strong as she pushes for a second independence vote next October.

‘Strong position’

Mr Swinney said the SNP was in a “strong position” ahead of the event at a time when the Tories are slumping in the polls.

He told The Courier: “We do go into conference in a good condition with a lot of promise.

“Anyone looking at the polls shouldn’t be surprised because the Conservatives have inflicted an absolutely enormous body-blow on every household in the country with the damage done by the mini-budget.”