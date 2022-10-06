A9 closed in both directions due to serious crash involving a car and a lorry near Dunkeld

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 remains closed in both directions due to a serious crash involving a car and a lorry at the Hermitage junction near Dunkeld.

Fire crews, police officers and paramedics are at the scene, following the collision just before 6pm.

The crash has been described as “serious”.

However, there is still no detail about any injuries sustained.

A car and a lorry are involved

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 5.47pm on Thursday to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry on the A9 near Dunkeld.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised three fire appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the scene.

“Firefighters remain in attendance.”

A9 closed in both directions between Bankfoot and Dunkeld

Traffic came to a standstill in both directions following the closure and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

A 31-mile diversion is in place via Aberfeldy and Blairgowrie.

NEW❗ ⌚18:01#A9 Bankfoot-Dunkeld ⛔ CLOSED⛔ in both directions due to a collision Traffic heavy in both directions tonight @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/0ma4rBP4ZM — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 6, 2022

The road is busier than usual, due to hundreds of people descending on Highland Perthshire for the Enchanted Forest light show.

The event remains open and organisers have said tickets can be used outwith their allocated time due to the travel disruption.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police and emergency services are currently in attendance at a two-vehicle road crash on the A9, Hermitage Junction, Dunkeld.

“The crash was reported to police around 5.40 pm on Thursday. The road is closed in both directions with local diversions in place.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.”

One eye-witness said: ”

[21:36] Katherine Ferries

eye witness “I feel sorry for anyone who may have been hurt but the traffic is hell.

“People are now standing outside their cars stretching their legs they have been stuck for so long.”