Forfar ceremony to honour Angus trio recognised with British Empire Medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar ceremony to honour Angus trio recognised with British Empire Medal

By Graham Brown
October 7 2022, 5.00pm
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid

An Angus trio have been recognised with the Covid-delayed presentation of the British Empire Medals they were awarded by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Jennifer McArtney, Ron Leslie and Margaret Copland received the accolade in Her Majesty’s 2020 honours list.

Sadly, Monifieth heritage stalwart Margaret passed away at the end of 2021.

But she was represented by her family alongside Jennifer and Ron at the medal ceremony in Forfar’s Canmore Room.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers hailed the recipients’ “inspiring” contribution to local life.

Dedication to squash

Jennifer, from Monifieth, was honoured for services to squash.

She picked up a racquet as a youngster and has made it her mission to encourage others into the sport.

Jennifer completed a Level 1 coaching course to offer taster sessions to local schools after noticing a glaring gap in squash sessions for young people.

Jennifer McArtney BEM
Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers presents Jennifer McArtney with her BEM. Image: Paul Reid

It’s seen young players progress to the regional development squad and she now has six other coaches working with her across Tayside and Fife.

Jennifer has even found the time to represent Scotland on court in Masters Home Internationals over 20 years.

She is a board member of Squash Scotland and closely involved in coaching at her home club of Forthill.

Local government career

Ron has dedicated his life to public service having spent a career with Angus County Council and Tayside Regional Council in surveying, estates management and engineering.

He was the first Scot to become president of the Society of Chief Surveyors.

Ron’s wider community interests include roles as an elder and session clerk at Lowson Memorial Church in Forfar.

Ron Leslie
Ron Leslie receives his medal from the Lord Lieutenant. Image: Paul Reid

It has included leading the restoration of the windows at the iconic building.

He also chaired Angus Community Care Charitable Trust, which was founded in 2014.

It provided housing care and support for the elderly and people with learning disabilities.

Monifieth heritage campaigner

Former Ashludie Hospital clinical nurse manager Margaret dedicated her retirement to securing and promoting the heritage of Monifieth.

She amassed an astonishing collection of material relating to the burgh and formed Monifieth Local History Society in 2000.

Forfar BEM presentation
Margaret Copland’s daughter Dianne McDonald with Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Deputy Lieutenant Norman Atkinson. Image: Paul Reid

In 2004, Margaret set up the House of Memories and worked tirelessly to ensure the vast archive was enjoyed by others.

Sadly, Margaret died in late December last year.

Margaret Copland
Margaret Copland in the Monifieth House of Memories. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Her daughter, Dianne McDonald, and grandson Calum Linen were at the Forfar event.

“It’s just a shame she isn’t here, but it is a great honour to be here on her behalf,” said Dianne.

Lord Lieutenant’s pride

The Lord Lieutenant said it was an “honour and a privilege” to recognise Jennifer, Ron and Margaret’s contribution to local life.

“It is hugely inspiring. So many people, groups, clubs and communities have benefitted from their work and dedication,” said Mrs Sawers.

“Their contribution to the Angus community over the years has been invaluable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at…
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
The Menu Awards: 37 best pictures from 2022 event
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Covid Scotland: Case numbers in Dundee increase by almost 90%
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 video released - can you spot yourself?
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
VIDEO: Highlights from The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 as winners announced
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
More disruption for Tayside trains as line blocked north of Perth
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
LISTEN: Dundee community's shock after 13-year-old boy assaulted
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Polar Express on track to carry 10,000 passengers in cracker of a Christmas…
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin High School pupil tells Labour party conference social media firms must protect kids
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4

Most Read

1
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
BBC searching Tayside and Fife for Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year
Dundee airport.
'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in…
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed
Ron Leslie, Margaret Copland's daughter Dianne McDonald, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Jennifer McArtney at the Forfar ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot
tahini
Foodies on foot: What did I make of these four dishes from Tahini in…

Editor's Picks