Forfar ceremony to honour Angus trio recognised with British Empire Medal

An Angus trio have been recognised with the Covid-delayed presentation of the British Empire Medals they were awarded by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Jennifer McArtney, Ron Leslie and Margaret Copland received the accolade in Her Majesty’s 2020 honours list.

Sadly, Monifieth heritage stalwart Margaret passed away at the end of 2021.

But she was represented by her family alongside Jennifer and Ron at the medal ceremony in Forfar’s Canmore Room.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers hailed the recipients’ “inspiring” contribution to local life.

Dedication to squash

Jennifer, from Monifieth, was honoured for services to squash.

She picked up a racquet as a youngster and has made it her mission to encourage others into the sport.

Jennifer completed a Level 1 coaching course to offer taster sessions to local schools after noticing a glaring gap in squash sessions for young people.

It’s seen young players progress to the regional development squad and she now has six other coaches working with her across Tayside and Fife.

Jennifer has even found the time to represent Scotland on court in Masters Home Internationals over 20 years.

She is a board member of Squash Scotland and closely involved in coaching at her home club of Forthill.

Local government career

Ron has dedicated his life to public service having spent a career with Angus County Council and Tayside Regional Council in surveying, estates management and engineering.

He was the first Scot to become president of the Society of Chief Surveyors.

Ron’s wider community interests include roles as an elder and session clerk at Lowson Memorial Church in Forfar.

It has included leading the restoration of the windows at the iconic building.

He also chaired Angus Community Care Charitable Trust, which was founded in 2014.

It provided housing care and support for the elderly and people with learning disabilities.

Monifieth heritage campaigner

Former Ashludie Hospital clinical nurse manager Margaret dedicated her retirement to securing and promoting the heritage of Monifieth.

She amassed an astonishing collection of material relating to the burgh and formed Monifieth Local History Society in 2000.

In 2004, Margaret set up the House of Memories and worked tirelessly to ensure the vast archive was enjoyed by others.

Sadly, Margaret died in late December last year.

Her daughter, Dianne McDonald, and grandson Calum Linen were at the Forfar event.

“It’s just a shame she isn’t here, but it is a great honour to be here on her behalf,” said Dianne.

Lord Lieutenant’s pride

The Lord Lieutenant said it was an “honour and a privilege” to recognise Jennifer, Ron and Margaret’s contribution to local life.

“It is hugely inspiring. So many people, groups, clubs and communities have benefitted from their work and dedication,” said Mrs Sawers.

“Their contribution to the Angus community over the years has been invaluable.”