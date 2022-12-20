Granny Peggy, 96, looks back on childhood Christmases as 5 generations of Dundee family come together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Granny Peggy, 96, looks back on childhood Christmases as 5 generations of Dundee family come together

By Sheanne Mulholland
December 20 2022, 12.52pm Updated: December 21 2022, 6.06am
Sonia Ross (top left), Rosie Forrester, Ingrid Kenhard, Margaret Heyder and Daisy Mann. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Five generations of one family are gathering to celebrate the festivities together, sparking memories of Christmases gone by.

Margaret Heyder, 96, will spend the day with her daughter Ingrid Kenhard, 75, grand-daughter Sonia Ross, 55, great-grand-daughter Rosie Forrester, 29, and great-great-grand-daughter Daisy Mann, two.

Margaret, also known as Granny Peggy, will enjoy the usual modern traditions with her family at her home on the outskirts of Monifieth, from stockings and presents to sharing a turkey dinner.

But it’s a far cry from the family Christmases Margaret remembers from her own youth in the 1920s.

As one of nine children, seven of which were boys, she said: “Two of my brothers went out to work on the railways. They left at 6am and didn’t get back until 6pm.

Margaret Heyder.

“The younger ones hung stockings up but they were just the stockings you wear, we didn’t have nice ones like you have now.

“The was no very much in them, an orange, a sugar moose (mouse), maybe another wee thing.”

Margaret, whose father worked on the land at a farm in the Borders when she was a child, says the family did not have the money for extravagant festive celebrations.

Her mother would make a home cooked meal, similar to what she did every day, and there wasn’t a Christmas tree or decorations in the family home.

“My dad worked for four pound ten (shillings) a week. We didn’t have a ha’penny,” she said.

When Christmas became Christmas

It was only when Margaret got her own house with her then husband, Werner Heyder, that she put up her first Christmas tree.

Margaret and husband Werner Heyder.

German-native Werner was a prisoner of war in WWII and was held at the farm where Margaret’s father worked, along with some other German soldiers.

She says you “weren’t supposed to talk to them” but her mother would send her out with some toast and Werner would chat to her.

A romance blossomed between the pair, but they had to wait until the end of the war and for Margaret to reach the age of 21 in 1948 before they could marry.

Moving to Dundee

The couple moved into a home on Seafield Road, in Dundee, and Werner took up a job as a glassblower.

Margaret said: “Once we had our own house, then Christmas was Christmas. We did decorations, a tree and stockings for all the wee ones.

Margaret Heyder, now aged 96.

“Werner loved Christmas. He would sing German carols and he learned all the English ones as well.

“We would have a homemade Christmas meal with soup, turkey and sherry trifle.”

Margaret and Werner, who passed away ten years ago, had five children together, who went on to produce 15 grandchildren.

And Margaret now has 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and enjoys celebrating with them over the festive period.

Tags

Conversation

