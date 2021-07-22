Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
Education / Higher Education

Dundee-based Law Brewing’s upcycled grain may be used in dog biscuits — and things you would eat too

By Scott Milne
July 22 2021, 7.00am Updated: July 22 2021, 8.15am
law brewing upcycle
Dr Danny Cullen.

Dundee-based Law Brewing Company is working on how to upcycle grain in a bid to reduce food waste.

Working with researchers from Dundee University, the microbrewery is exploring ways to create food products with used grains.

The upcycling process can help produce flour, bread, cereal, dog biscuits and more.

Used grain accounts for around 80% of waste material in the brewing process.

The process is more widely used in America.

Dundee University’s School of Business is looking for other companies to join the research.

Dr Danny Cullen, founder of Law Brewing, said there is a lot of potential to adopt the method in the UK.

“With grain accounting for such a high proportion of the waste generated by brewing, there is plenty of raw material to work with.

“The spent grain has most of the sugar removed and is still high in protein and fibre, minerals and vitamins, making it an ideal waste product for upcycling into flour or other food products.

“This idea is certainly more common in the USA but nothing significant has been produced on a commercial level in the UK so I thought collaborating with other local organisations and companies committed to sustainable consumption would be the best way to kick off the idea.”

Dr Cullen said the biggest stumbling block is drying the grain quickly to prevent it from spoiling.

“This means large drying ovens will be required if upcycling large quantities so hopefully working with the university will help identify partners for whom this will be commercially viable,” he added.

Do more with less

Doctors Daniel Clark and Keith Dinnie, from Dundee University, conduct research into the food and drink industry.

Dr Clarke said the upcycle collaboration with Law Brewing will help create a more sustainable industry.

“This opens up access to new markets and ways of supporting more sustainable business practices,” he said.

“The upcycling of spent grain from the brewing process to create new and innovative products presents an opportunity to do more while producing less waste, thereby delivering both environmental and socio-economic opportunities that otherwise might not be realised if grain continues to be sent to landfill.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]