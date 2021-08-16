Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Shocking school ‘fights’ Instagram page shut down after parents’ concerns raised by The Courier

By Michael Alexander
August 16 2021, 6.00pm Updated: August 16 2021, 8.16pm
A screen grab from the bbhsfights4u Instagram page
Shocking footage of violent fights in and around a Fife school has been slammed as “appalling”.

An Instagram page, titled bbhsfights4u, featured savage mobile phone footage of school children punching and kicking lumps out of each other apparently in and around Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

At least eight pre-recorded videos, all uploaded on February 13 at a time when pupils were home schooling during lockdown, included one brutal clip where a bystander is heard to shout: “Oh sh*t he’s bleeding!”

The video, filmed in an outside playground area, and viewed at least 400 times, showed two teenage boys throwing punches at each other, wrestling to the ground and throwing each other against walls as a group of other...

