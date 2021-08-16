Shocking school ‘fights’ Instagram page shut down after parents’ concerns raised by The Courier

Shocking footage of violent fights in and around a Fife school has been slammed as “appalling”.

An Instagram page, titled bbhsfights4u, featured savage mobile phone footage of school children punching and kicking lumps out of each other apparently in and around Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

At least eight pre-recorded videos, all uploaded on February 13 at a time when pupils were home schooling during lockdown, included one brutal clip where a bystander is heard to shout: “Oh sh*t he’s bleeding!”

The video, filmed in an outside playground area, and viewed at least 400 times, showed two teenage boys throwing punches at each other, wrestling to the ground and throwing each other against walls as a group of other...