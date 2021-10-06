Pupils taught barista skills at Dundee school by V&A Dundee coffee suppliers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Latte, cappuccino, flat white, Americano – pupils at one Dundee secondary school know how to make the perfect coffee, whatever your order.

Ten students studying Higher food and hygiene technology at Braeview Academy are now trained baristas after their school invested in a professional coffee machine.

The youngsters were shown how to pour the perfect cuppa by professional baristas from Miko Coffee – who serve coffee at V&A Dundee.

Cairnie Whitton, 16, from Mill O’ Mains, said: “It was tricky at the start but it’s easy to get the hang of and once you’ve got it then it’s not too bad.”

Following training, the S5 pupil and her classmates made coffees for teachers at break time and served more than 40 beverages in 30 minutes.

Cairnie added: “I felt I had to get it right for the teachers. It was really busy but we kept up.

“It’s given me the inspiration to apply for a job in a coffee shop, now that I have the training.

“I’ve applied for a few jobs already so just waiting to hear back.”

The coffee machine was acquired by the school using funds from its Developing the Young Workforce programme.

The project aims to connect employers with education and better equip pupils for the world of work.

Maths teacher Paul Harper, who runs the programme within the school, said: “Funding from the DYW has given us enough to rent the machine for a few months.

“After that it will start having to pay for itself. We will use it at events, parents’ night, teachers’ coffees, even pupil use further down the line.”

Mr Harper says that while there are currently ten pupils who have been given the training, the intention is to open the opportunity to everyone who wants it.

He added: “There’s been great interest and the ones who’ve done it were buzzing when they served the teachers.

“It was going mental at break, but they all stuck to their jobs – one grinding the coffee beans, another pouring the coffee and so on.

“It’s great experience for them, taking orders, dealing with customers and managing costs and stock.”

Guidance teacher Allen Kleppang designed a logo for the coffee stop based on the school’s badge, giving it a business name, Baristaview Coffee, and branding.