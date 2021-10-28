Barnhill Primary School pupil’s winning design for COP26 electric van

An error occurred. Please try again.

Designed by a Dundee schoolgirl, this colourful electric van will be making its mark at COP26.

Isabel Wall’s illustrations on the side of the vehicle will become a familiar sight on the streets of Dundee and in Glasgow where world leaders will meet for next week’s climate summit.

The P7 pupil from Barnhill Primary School was the winning entrant from nine eco-schools across the city invited by Western Commercial Dundee to design the vehicle wrap.

She and her classmates saw the Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer unveiled at their school on Thursday morning.

The 100% electric eight-seater is to be used by the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc for COP26.

Of her eye-catching artwork, Isabel said: “I am drawing flowers and forests as that is what we will save. The lightning is to show it is electric.”

Illustrations in other entries ranged from bottle caps and battery packs to rainbow-covered forest-scapes.

Michelin Innovation Scotland Parc is involved in the Electric Vehicle Rally of Scotland, which will see at least a dozen electric vehicles tour the country over five days during the summit.

The tour, to demonstrate electric vehicle charging infrastructure and vehicle technology, will stop off in Dundee on its final day, November 12.

The parc will also host its own COP26 fringe event on November 11 and 12.