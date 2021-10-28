Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barnhill Primary School pupil’s winning design for COP26 electric van

By Cheryl Peebles
October 28 2021, 8.00pm Updated: October 29 2021, 7.08am
Isabel Wall, and the teddy she won, take the driver's seat in the electric van she designed.

Designed by a Dundee schoolgirl, this colourful electric van will be making its mark at COP26.

Isabel Wall’s illustrations on the side of the vehicle will become a familiar sight on the streets of Dundee and in Glasgow where world leaders will meet for next week’s climate summit.

The P7 pupil from Barnhill Primary School was the winning entrant from nine eco-schools across the city invited by Western Commercial Dundee to design the vehicle wrap.

She and her classmates saw the Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer unveiled at their school on Thursday morning.

Isabel and her classmates saw the electric Mercedes van unveiled at Barnhill Primary School. Pictures by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

The 100% electric eight-seater is to be used by the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc for COP26.

Of her eye-catching artwork, Isabel said: “I am drawing flowers and forests as that is what we will save. The lightning is to show it is electric.”

Illustrations in other entries ranged from bottle caps and battery packs to rainbow-covered forest-scapes.

Michelin Innovation Scotland Parc is involved in the Electric Vehicle Rally of Scotland, which will see at least a dozen electric vehicles tour the country over five days during the summit.

The tour, to demonstrate electric vehicle charging infrastructure and vehicle technology, will stop off in Dundee on its final day, November 12.

The parc will also host its own COP26 fringe event on November 11 and 12.

What is COP26 and why does it matter?

