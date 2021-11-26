Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Virtual cooking classes with family at home for Ardler Primary School children

By Sheanne Mulholland
November 26 2021, 7.36am Updated: November 26 2021, 8.40am
Jane Allen with some of the children who take part in her online cooking class.

Virtual cooking classes showing kids how to make homemade meals from scratch are taking place at one Dundee primary school.

Online workshops, which allow children to log in and cook along in the comfort of their own home, are offered to every pupil at Ardler Primary School.

The project is led by Jane Allen, the school’s family development worker, who buys in all the necessary food, using funds from local charity Dundee Bairns.

Jane, and a few young helpers, then organise the food supplies and basic utensils into bags to send home with school children.

The virtual classes are led in the evening, to encourage family home cooking and socialisation, promote a healthy relationship with food and help reduce food poverty.

Ardler P1 pupil, Josh, making his own chilli.

Jane said: “The families enjoy it. They like cooking together and it encourages them to do it at other times as well.

“I’ve had families say to me they made the pizza again or they made the curry when they had friends over for dinner.

“It’s teaching them a life skill because if no-one cooks at home then there’s no way to learn the basics – it’s good to be shown these things.”

Jane says she thinks the ease of access to the online cooking workshops is one of its most successful factors and intends to continue with this method of delivery, even when Covid restrictions are reduced.

Ava-Rose and Kady with their homemade pizza.

The idea for the online cooking workshops came about when Ardler Primary School was unable to host in-school Tea Clubs due to practical reasons.

What’s a Tea Club?

Five Dundee primary schools are pioneering family Tea Clubs – an evening take on school breakfast clubs.

Funded by Dundee Bairns, these Tea Clubs offer school children and members of their family a free hot meal twice a week.

The food is supplied by Tayside Contracts, and volunteers for Dundee Bairns collect the hot meals and deliver them to the schools.

Schools taking part in the project, which started at the beginning of this month, are:

  • Clepington Primary School
  • Dens Road Primary School
  • Rosebank Primary School
  • Rowantree Primary School
  • St Francis Primary School

These Tea Clubs aim to reduce food and fuel poverty, while increasing family socialisation and relationships with school staff.

And many of the participating schools offer them to all of their pupils, regardless of personal situations, to quell stigmatisation around attendance.

Genna Millar, of Dundee Bairns, said: “Some kids who get free school dinners, that really is their only proper meal of the day.

Genna Millar, of Dundee Bairns.

“If we can offer another meal, it makes a huge difference to them, and having it in school means a hour less of heating costs at home.

“Some families have to choose between heating or food, but this way they can have a good meal, without any heating costs.”

Genna added that feedback from schools has been positive for everyone involved, particularly for children with anxiety related to attendance at school.

Alternative cooking classes

Two facilities – Ardler Primary School and Claypotts Primary School – initially wanted to run Tea Clubs but were unable to do so due to practicalities.

Jane Allen with children from Ardler Primary School – Kevah, George, Lamar, Josh and Ava-Rose.

Instead they have opted for cooking classes, funded by Dundee Bairns. Claypotts runs a cooking class for children during out-of-school hours but still on the premises.

For more information on Tea Clubs, funded by Dundee Bairns, email  dundeebairns@gmail.com

