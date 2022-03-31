Crieff High cleared of ‘bullying culture’ but inspectors call for series of improvements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Education Schools

Crieff High cleared of ‘bullying culture’ but inspectors call for series of improvements

By Alasdair Clark
March 31 2022, 1.21pm Updated: March 31 2022, 1.49pm
The investigation centred on Crieff High School.
The investigation centred on Crieff High School.

A new report into claims of racism and sexual assault at Crieff High says inspectors did not find a “prevailing culture” of bullying at the school.

Pupil Anna De Garis published an open letter in February after her survey of 90 youngsters found three-quarters had witnessed incidents of bullying.

Her letter was supported by a former pupil at the school, who said she had experienced repeated sexual assaults while studying there that she was too terrified to report.

Following the letter, Perth and Kinross Council bosses ordered an investigation into the school and the allegations made by Anna and other youngsters.

Crieff High pupil Anna De Garis.

Inspectors assigned by the council say they found cases where pupils had experienced racist, sexist, homophobic and transphobic language and behaviours within the school, but the report claims this is not widespread.

The report indicates some pupils feel unable to report these behaviours, either due to a lack of confidence that it will be resolved or because they fear repercussions.

The investigating team – made up of the council’s own education officers, a head teacher from South Lanarkshire and an independent consultant – spent a week in the school, speaking with hundreds of pupils, parents and members of staff.

Crieff High head teacher John Donnelly.

They say there is evidence of “positive relationships”, with the majority of pupils saying they have a sense of belonging and feeling safe.

Their report concludes that Crieff High School does not have a culture of discriminatory behaviours, but that a number of improvements are needed in policies and processes.

The report said: “While there is evidence of a positive, supportive culture being experienced by most young people in the school, further work requires to be undertaken to ensure that all young people feel valued and supported.

“This should have a focus on an approach which challenges the use of inappropriate language and behaviours.”

Key recommendations made after Crieff High bullying probe

Inspectors have made five recommendations for improvements at the school, with a timeline for when each should be implemented.

  • April 2022: The school should review how it records and reports incidents of bullying, and ensure effective communication on the outcome of action to parents and pupils.
  • May 2022: The school should reviews its vision, values and aims.
  • May 2022: Engage with pupils to find ways they will contribute to the life and work of the school.
  • December 2022: The new policies should be fully developed and ready for
    implementation.
  • Throughout 2022-23: Consult with young people to review the current programme content for personal and social education.

Sheena Devlin, executive director of education and children’s services with Perth and Kinross Council, said: “We want all our children and young people to live full, confident lives so they reach their full potential.

“The review team spent a week listening to pupils, parents and staff about the school hearing not just about where things work well, but where things need to improve.

We hope the measures set out today will reassure [pupils and parents] of our zero-tolerance approach to bullying or discrimination.”

Executive director of education and children’s services

“Although I’m pleased most pupils feel the school is safe and welcoming, we know school can be an incredibly lonely place for those being bullied and we will always listen to their concerns.

“We want to reassure all pupils, parents and carers that we take bullying extremely seriously and hope the measures set out today will reassure them of our zero-tolerance approach to bullying or discrimination of any kind.”

The Courier has reached out to Anna and her family for comment.

Types of bullying: What is classed as physical, sexual and prejudicial bullying?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier