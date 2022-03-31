Crieff High cleared of ‘bullying culture’ but inspectors call for series of improvements

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new report into claims of racism and sexual assault at Crieff High says inspectors did not find a “prevailing culture” of bullying at the school.

Pupil Anna De Garis published an open letter in February after her survey of 90 youngsters found three-quarters had witnessed incidents of bullying.

Her letter was supported by a former pupil at the school, who said she had experienced repeated sexual assaults while studying there that she was too terrified to report.

Following the letter, Perth and Kinross Council bosses ordered an investigation into the school and the allegations made by Anna and other youngsters.

Inspectors assigned by the council say they found cases where pupils had experienced racist, sexist, homophobic and transphobic language and behaviours within the school, but the report claims this is not widespread.

The report indicates some pupils feel unable to report these behaviours, either due to a lack of confidence that it will be resolved or because they fear repercussions.

The investigating team – made up of the council’s own education officers, a head teacher from South Lanarkshire and an independent consultant – spent a week in the school, speaking with hundreds of pupils, parents and members of staff.

They say there is evidence of “positive relationships”, with the majority of pupils saying they have a sense of belonging and feeling safe.

Their report concludes that Crieff High School does not have a culture of discriminatory behaviours, but that a number of improvements are needed in policies and processes.

The report said: “While there is evidence of a positive, supportive culture being experienced by most young people in the school, further work requires to be undertaken to ensure that all young people feel valued and supported.

“This should have a focus on an approach which challenges the use of inappropriate language and behaviours.”

Key recommendations made after Crieff High bullying probe

Inspectors have made five recommendations for improvements at the school, with a timeline for when each should be implemented.

April 2022 : The school should review how it records and reports incidents of bullying, and ensure effective communication on the outcome of action to parents and pupils.

: The school should review how it records and reports incidents of bullying, and ensure effective communication on the outcome of action to parents and pupils. May 2022 : The school should reviews its vision, values and aims.

: The school should reviews its vision, values and aims. May 2022 : Engage with pupils to find ways they will contribute to the life and work of the school.

: Engage with pupils to find ways they will contribute to the life and work of the school. December 2022 : The new policies should be fully developed and ready for

implementation.

: The new policies should be fully developed and ready for implementation. Throughout 2022-23: Consult with young people to review the current programme content for personal and social education.

Sheena Devlin, executive director of education and children’s services with Perth and Kinross Council, said: “We want all our children and young people to live full, confident lives so they reach their full potential.

“The review team spent a week listening to pupils, parents and staff about the school hearing not just about where things work well, but where things need to improve.

We hope the measures set out today will reassure [pupils and parents] of our zero-tolerance approach to bullying or discrimination.” Executive director of education and children’s services

“Although I’m pleased most pupils feel the school is safe and welcoming, we know school can be an incredibly lonely place for those being bullied and we will always listen to their concerns.

“We want to reassure all pupils, parents and carers that we take bullying extremely seriously and hope the measures set out today will reassure them of our zero-tolerance approach to bullying or discrimination of any kind.”

The Courier has reached out to Anna and her family for comment.