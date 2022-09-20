‘A school of dreams!’ Ukrainian children loving life at Ardler Primary in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

‘A school of dreams!’ Ukrainian children loving life at Ardler Primary in Dundee

By Debbie Clarke
September 20 2022, 3.08pm Updated: September 20 2022, 3.14pm
Headteacher Louise Reid at Ardler Primary in Dundee which has welcomed Ukrainian children. Pic: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Headteacher Louise Reid at Ardler Primary in Dundee which has welcomed Ukrainian children. Pic: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Twelve Ukrainian children have been welcomed by pupils and staff at Ardler Primary School.

And according to one of their parents, the children have described the Dundee school as a ‘school of dreams’!

The children are among 59 Ukrainians to start at city schools, 36 in primary schools and 23 in secondary, after their families were forced to flee their home country by Russia’s invasion.

In Angus schools there are 46 Ukrainian pupils and in Perth and Kinross schools 60. No figures are available for Fife.

Ardler head teacher Louise Reid said they were learning English quickly and voiced her pride in how the other children had welcomed their new classmates.

Head teacher Louise Reid at Ardler Primary in Dundee, which has welcomed Ukrainian children. Picture: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Communicating with the Ukrainian children

Apps and programmes such as Google translate are being used to communicate with the children, as well as communication fans, which feature simple pictures and words in Ukrainian, so teachers can understand their basic needs and wants – for example, if they need the toilet or are hungry.

Louise said: “These were really important in the first few days to make sure the children were settling in and happy.

“We have been using pictures a lot in school and a lot of symbols to communicate.

“I speak to them all at the end of the day and their English is coming on quite quickly.”

The technology, has allowed children to translate pieces of writing children have done in Ukrainian, and is also used to communicate with their parents.

Support is also being given by a bilingual staff member experienced in teaching English as an additional language.

Playing old-fashioned games

The children have been enjoying playing games at the school.

Louise explained: “They have been learning games in PE that they have never played in Ukraine – different kinds of tig, rounders and Daily 15 activities.

“Once or twice a day we are also getting all the Ukrainian children together and they have been playing good old-fashioned games like Ludo, Snakes and Ladders and Frustration.

“It is a chance for them to speak in their own language and they have really been enjoying those times together.”

Louise said feedback from the Ukrainian children’s parents has been very good.

I know they have only been here three or four weeks but they are very much part of the school already.”

Louise Reid, head teacher, Ardler Primary

“After the first few days I spoke to one of the parents to ask if their children were enjoying it and the dad said ‘yes, yes, they are all describing the school as a school of dreams!’

“I know they have only been here three or four weeks but they are very much part of the school already.”

Ardler Primary School pupils were aware of the situation in Ukraine before the refugees arrived as they regularly watch BBC Newsround in school.

Louise said: “They know about the circumstances of why the children had to leave their own country and that they came here to be safe.

“The children know they have to be kind and helpful and they have been saying to their parents that they have to smile lots to make sure the Ukrainian children feel welcome.

“The first few days we buddied each of the Ukrainian children up with another child so there was someone who would stick with them for going to the toilet or to the lunch hall – that really helped build friendships.”

Head teacher Louise Reid at Ardler Primary in Dundee. Picture: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

She added: “The children at Ardler have been amazing – I have been really proud of how they have made them feel so welcome.”

Ukrainian children at schools in other areas

Ukrainian children are also settling into other schools across Courier country.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Our schools in Angus have been very welcoming and supportive of the Ukrainian children and families here.

“Most are just in the process of settling into their new schools and making new friends.

“Staff are also getting to know the children and young people and how best to meet their needs in the short and longer term.”

Perth and Kinross Council depute leader Councillor Eric Drysdale said: “Our schools have been welcoming Ukrainian schoolchildren as they arrive and our English as an Additional Language (EAL) service works with every pupil entering the school system.

Perth and Kinross has always been a welcoming place and the way communities have rallied round to support those fleeing the conflict is testament to that generosity of spirit.”

Perth and Kinross Council depute leader Eric Drysdale

“We’ve also created a suite of online materials for Ukrainian pupils.

“Perth and Kinross has always been a welcoming place and the way communities have rallied round to support those fleeing the conflict is testament to that generosity of spirit.”

Fife Council said it doesn’t have information available on the numbers of enrolments at Fife schools of children from Ukrainian families.

 

Read more:

From Energodar to Fife: Ukrainian mum and daughter settle into new life and school

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Ukrainian mum Maryna Masiutkina and daughter Alona
From Energodar to Fife: Ukrainian mum and daughter settle into new life and school
0
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Viewforth High School Covid absences Picture shows; Viewforth High School. Google Maps. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/11/2020
Why is Fife's Viewforth High School among most overcrowded in Scotland?
0
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Perth Academy Film - CR0038123 - Perth - Picture Shows: Perth Academy pupils have made a film about the WW11 casualties named in the school's war memorial. Head girl jess Short with the book detailing the war dead by the names of the fallen on the war memorial as fellow pupils look on L to R Sophie Evans, Charlotte Fraser, Hanna Braithwaite, Nuala Maclennan, Rory dent and Olivia Dewar. 14/09/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Perth Academy pupils' film reveals stories behind the names on school's Second World War…
0
Baldragon Academy on Harestane Road.
Teachers have voted in favour of strike action - could Tayside and Fife schools…
0
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Pupils at St Leonards School - image correlating the article about St Leonards open day
Getting ready for the journey of life: open day at St Leonards school
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Gold Star winner Picture shows; Kara Ramsay . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Gold Star for Dundee pupil Kara after anxiety battle inspired her to create pupil…
0
Mobile phone showing the Seesaw schools app
Fife parents sent explicit image by Seesaw schools app hacker
1
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Queen drawing submissions Picture shows; Pippa Gray, 10, drew the Queen. . NA. Supplied by Supplied pic of Pippa Gray/Design Date; Unknown
The Queen through the eyes of children: Send us your little ones' pictures of…
0
Harris Academy in Dundee
All Tayside and Fife schools and nurseries will close for the Queen's funeral
0

More from The Courier

The number plate was left outside Blackness Primary School.
Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Martel Maxwell Dundee United fans column Picture shows; Dundee United fans at Ibrox. A. Ibrox. Supplied by SNS/DCT Media Date; 20/09/2022
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
A 20mph zone sign.
New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets
0
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time
0
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Dundee United senior stars on scoresheet as Tangerines claim last-gasp Reserve Cup win
0