When will school holiday payments for low income families be made by local councils?

Families of children entitled to free school meals or school clothing grants will receive extra payments as the October holidays begin.

Both payments in lieu of free school meals and grants known as Scottish child bridging payments will be made this week to those eligible in Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Families in Angus – where schools broke off last week – should already have had both sums.

Those whose children are entitled to free school meals or clothing grants due to low income will get £130 plus around £22 to £24 depending on where they live.

The larger sum – the bridging payment – is intended to address increased pressure on household budgets from the pandemic, while the lower sum is to replace school lunches while children are off for a fortnight.

When will the money be paid?

Payments are made by local authorities, and in Dundee and Perth and Kinross both should be in bank accounts on Friday. In Fife payment is due today (Wednesday).

Angus recipients should already have had their payments – due on or around September 30.

The Scottish child bridging payments are one of four payments of £130 throughout the year, the others at the Christmas, Easter and summer holidays.

They replaced and brought together the previous Covid hardship payments and the family pandemic payment.

Who is eligible for the school holiday payments?

Eligibility for free school meals or clothing grants – and therefore these payments – is based on low income and claiming certain benefits, including universal credit, job seekers allowance and child and working tax credit.

This does not include children in P1 to P5 who get free school meals simply due to universal provision for this age group.

Scottish child bridging payments are for children aged 6 and over. The Scottish child payment is for those aged 6 and under.

More information – including eligibility criteria – is available on the websites of Dundee City Council, Angus Council, Fife Council and Perth and Kinross Council.