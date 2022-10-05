When will school holiday payments for low income families be made by local councils?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
When will school holiday payments for low income families be made by local councils?

By Cheryl Peebles
October 5 2022, 2.25pm
Payments will be made to eligible low income families as the school holidays begin. Image: Shutterstock.
Payments will be made to eligible low income families as the school holidays begin. Image: Shutterstock.

Families of children entitled to free school meals or school clothing grants will receive extra payments as the October holidays begin.

Both payments in lieu of free school meals and grants known as Scottish child bridging payments will be made this week to those eligible in Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Families in Angus – where schools broke off last week – should already have had both sums.

Those whose children are entitled to free school meals or clothing grants due to low income will get £130 plus around £22 to £24 depending on where they live.

The larger sum – the bridging payment – is intended to address increased pressure on household budgets from the pandemic, while the lower sum is to replace school lunches while children are off for a fortnight.

Primary school kids eat lunch in school cafeteria
Children will miss out on free school lunches during the holiday but eligible low income families will receive help to feed them during the fortnight. Image: Shutterstock.

When will the money be paid?

Payments are made by local authorities, and in Dundee and Perth and Kinross both should be in bank accounts on Friday. In Fife payment is due today (Wednesday).

Angus recipients should already have had their payments – due on or around September 30.

The Scottish child bridging payments are one of four payments of £130 throughout the year, the others at the Christmas, Easter and summer holidays.

They replaced and brought together the previous Covid hardship payments and the family pandemic payment.

Who is eligible for the school holiday payments?

Eligibility for free school meals or clothing grants – and therefore these payments – is based on low income and claiming certain benefits, including universal credit, job seekers allowance and child and working tax credit.

This does not include children in P1 to P5 who get free school meals simply due to universal provision for this age group.

Scottish child bridging payments are for children aged 6 and over. The Scottish child payment is for those aged 6 and under.

More information – including eligibility criteria – is available on the websites of Dundee City Council, Angus Council, Fife Council and Perth and Kinross Council.

