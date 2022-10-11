Former world champion drummer runs new music class for tots at Kennoway Primary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former world champion drummer Carl Williams is running a new music class for Fife tots at Kennoway Primary.

The former fastest drummer in the world has launched a Baby Rock Star Drumming Academy for two to five year olds at Kennoway Primary Community Use on Saturday mornings.

Carl, who claimed the Guinness World Record title in 1993, is wanting to encourage more Fife tots to join the weekly session where they get an introduction to drumming as well as enjoying musical activities.

The talented drummer, who plays with Glenrothes and District Pipe Band, has over 45 years of teaching and musical experience under his belt.

He launched the class as he wants local youngsters to have the opportunity to play drums and enjoy musical fun from an early age.

Started drumming age three

Carl, who lives in Leven, has already been running evening drumming lessons for eight to 16 year-olds and adults with his Rock Star Drumming Academy at Kennoway Primary and Glenwood High, Glenrothes.

He said: “I started drumming at three years old but I could see there is nothing for having fun with music or playing drums for youngsters that age here,” he explained.

“So we started talking about setting up a Baby Rock Star Drumming Academy.

“It’s great to see the mums coming along with the kids and we do some drumming to music as well as other musical activities.

“The talent these kids have, even at the age of two and three, is amazing.”

He added: “I want to get more youngsters coming along to enjoy the drumming and the music, as well as getting more mums and dads involved too!”

Helping to develop music skills

The session, which starts at 9.30am and lasts around 45 minutes, currently has four or five tots who attend regularly.

They include two-year-old Scarlett Gerard who goes along with her mum Laura from Leven.

Laura said: “Scarlett loves it!

“Not only has it helped to develop her sense of rhythm, but it has also brought on her counting skills.”

Ruaridh Dryburgh, also two, has been attending with mum Laura from Kirkcaldy.

Laura said: “We have been coming along since the class started and Ruaridh loves it.

It has been really good because it has got him interested in music and introduced him to musical instruments.” Mum Laura Dryburgh

“He even has his own wee drum kit at home!”

“It has been really good because it has got him interested in music and introduced him to musical instruments.”

Niamh O’Hara goes to the session with mum Holly Auld from Kirkcaldy.

Holly said: “Niamh loves music and all the Disney films so this is the perfect class for her.

“It is great to see all the wee ones getting involved.

“I would definitely recommend it.”

Places for the session, which costs £3.60, must be pre-booked at Kennoway Primary Community Use.