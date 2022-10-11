Former world champion drummer runs new music class for tots at Kennoway Primary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former world champion drummer runs new music class for tots at Kennoway Primary

By Debbie Clarke
October 11 2022, 3.49pm Updated: October 11 2022, 4.26pm
Niamh O'Hara (2) from Kirkcaldy enjoys drumming at the session.
Niamh O'Hara (2) from Kirkcaldy enjoys drumming at the session. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Former world champion drummer Carl Williams is running a new music class for Fife tots at Kennoway Primary.

The former fastest drummer in the world has launched a Baby Rock Star Drumming Academy for two to five year olds at Kennoway Primary Community Use on Saturday mornings.

Carl, who claimed the Guinness World Record title in 1993, is wanting to encourage more Fife tots to join the weekly session where they get an introduction to drumming as well as enjoying musical activities.

Carl Williams of Baby Rock Star Drumming Academy
Carl Williams of Baby Rock Star Drumming Academy at Kennoway Primary Community Use. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

The talented drummer, who plays with Glenrothes and District Pipe Band, has over 45 years of teaching and musical experience under his belt.

He launched the class as he wants local youngsters to have the opportunity to play drums and enjoy musical fun from an early age.

Started drumming age three

Carl, who lives in Leven, has already been running evening drumming lessons for eight to 16 year-olds and adults with his Rock Star Drumming Academy at Kennoway Primary and Glenwood High, Glenrothes.

He said: “I started drumming at three years old but I could see there is nothing for having fun with music or playing drums for youngsters that age here,” he explained.

“So we started talking about setting up a Baby Rock Star Drumming Academy.

Layton MacPhail, 2, from Kennoway with Scarlett Gerard, 2, doing some drumming
Layton MacPhail, 2, from Kennoway with Scarlett Gerard, 2, doing some drumming. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

“It’s great to see the mums coming along with the kids and we do some drumming to music as well as other musical activities.

“The talent these kids have, even at the age of two and three, is amazing.”

He added: “I want to get more youngsters coming along to enjoy the drumming and the music, as well as getting more mums and dads involved too!”

Helping to develop music skills

The session, which starts at 9.30am and lasts around 45 minutes, currently has four or five tots who attend regularly.

They include two-year-old Scarlett Gerard who goes along with her mum Laura from Leven.

Scarlett Gerard, 2, with mum Laura making some noise on the drum.
Scarlett Gerard, 2, with mum Laura making some noise on the drum. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Laura said: “Scarlett loves it!

“Not only has it helped to develop her sense of rhythm, but it has also brought on her counting skills.”

Ruaridh Dryburgh, also two, has been attending with mum Laura from Kirkcaldy.

Laura said: “We have been coming along since the class started and Ruaridh loves it.

It has been really good because it has got him interested in music and introduced him to musical instruments.”

Mum Laura Dryburgh

“He even has his own wee drum kit at home!”

Ruaridh Dryburgh, 2, from Kirkcaldy with mum Laura
Ruaridh Dryburgh, 2, from Kirkcaldy with mum Laura. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

"It has been really good because it has got him interested in music and introduced him to musical instruments."

Niamh O’Hara goes to the session with mum Holly Auld from Kirkcaldy.

Holly said: “Niamh loves music and all the Disney films so this is the perfect class for her.

The Baby Rock Star Drumming Academy group all marching to the rhythm of the music. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

“It is great to see all the wee ones getting involved.

“I would definitely recommend it.”

Places for the session, which costs £3.60, must be pre-booked at Kennoway Primary Community Use.

