How a former Angus childminder is teaching children basic first aid skills with new book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

How a former Angus childminder is teaching children basic first aid skills with new book

By Debbie Clarke
December 27 2022, 6.00am
Louise Tyrrell from Carnoustie with her new first aid activity book for children, "Super Savers".
Louise Tyrrell from Carnoustie with her new first aid activity book for children, "Super Savers". Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A former Angus childminder’s fears of how she would cope alone in a medical emergency has led to her publishing a first aid book for kids.

Louise Tyrrell worried about how she would get help if something happened to her while caring for children – and how the children would react.

That anxiety has led to her publishing a first aid activity book called Super Savers, which teaches youngsters basic first aid in a fun, informative way.

The mum-of-two, who lives in Carnoustie, said the 32-page book is designed to be an introduction to first aid for children aged five to 11.

Where did the idea for the first aid book come from?

Louise, 33, explained where the idea for Super Savers came from.

She said: “When I was a childminder, I had this fear of who would help me if I was involved in an emergency situation.

“I would often be alone with no adult contact on some days from 7am to 6pm.

“A few years ago I was out at the park one day and I hurt my ankle – I only had my son in a pram with me.

“I was struggling to walk with the pram and I thought ‘who do I call?’

“I remember thinking if I was working I would have other children with me.

Louise Tyrrell holding her book.
The book covers various topics including what is in a first aid kit. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“I managed to get home, but that got me thinking about going on a first aid course and being able to teach others.”

Louise was taught first aid when she became a childminder and she began teaching the youngsters in her care what to do in an emergency.

She explained: “I would let them know they could shout out the window or go to the neighbours next door for help.

“They didn’t have to leave the property.

“I had an emergency care plan written out so if anything happened to me, all my information was there.”

What topics does the first aid book cover?

It covers a range of topics to educate children on first aid facts including:

  • What is first aid?
  • First aid kits and what is in them
  • The recovery position
  • Resuscitation (CPR)
  • Safety
  • Contacting emergency services
  • Identifying dangers in a kitchen.

Teaching kids basic first aid skills

As the children she looked after got older, Louise began showing them basic first aid skills – with permission from their parents – after she completed a course on how to teach it.

She said: “They all knew the recovery position and they knew what to do in an emergency.

“It was all implemented in child-friendly language.”

Louise had always wanted to write a children’s first aid book.

But she was only able to devote time to it when she gave up childminding.

Louise Tyrrell from Carnoustie with her new first aid book for children, "Super Savers".
Louise Tyrrell from Carnoustie with her new first aid book for children, “Super Savers”. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Louise, who would like to see first aid taught in schools, said: “I want to raise awareness among children of first aid – it is something I am very passionate about.

“But I also want adults to know children are capable of retaining this important information.

“The facts of first aid can be put over in a child-friendly way so they will understand.

“They won’t be scared if something happens, because they will know exactly what to do.”

Super Savers’ is available to buy on Amazon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Kinross High School pupil Amy Payne
Falkland Islands prize trip a return to childhood home for Kinross teen Amy Payne
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Kindred Clothing Award Picture shows; Kindred Clothing Award participants and supporters. Dundee. Supplied by Grainger Public Relations Date; 13/12/2022
How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career…
Courier - Education - Deborah Clark - Christmas Elf Competition Winners - CR0040360 - Perth - Picture Shows: Tommy MacLeod (10) and brother Lochlan MacLeod (7) with mum Stacey (35) with Elves Jinxy and Jerry after winning the Christmas Elf Competition - Wednesday 28th December 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Our Christmas elf competition winner is Perth mum Stacey Campbell - and here are…
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Perthshire author aims to show children the power of positive thinking with new book
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Babies' first Christmas Picture shows; Ivy Dickson, 8 months, Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by reader supplied Date; 25/12/2022
Your pictures of babies' first Christmas - 16 adorable festive tots in Tayside and…
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0040189, News, Sheanne Mulholland story, Jessie Simpson is turning 100 on Christmas day. Picture shows; Jessie Simpson, 100, celebrates her birthday today on Christmas day. Sunday 25th December, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Forfar woman Jessie Simpson celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? And what are the day's traditions?
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040288 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Ian McConnachie lost his leg in rare diabetes complication. He then waited forever to get a new house and had to bum shuffle down stairs to get out. He's got a new house now, just in time for Christmas and it's the same address as his mother was born in. Picture shows: Ian McConnachie settled in his new purpose designed home, Derby Street, Dundee, 22nd December 2022.. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Grandad who lost leg after infection moves into new Dundee ground-floor home in time…
Rosebank Primary school pupils enjoy a festival sing along.
Our favourite Christmas pictures from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools: Part…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented