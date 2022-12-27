How a former Angus childminder is teaching children basic first aid skills with new book

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Angus childminder’s fears of how she would cope alone in a medical emergency has led to her publishing a first aid book for kids.

Louise Tyrrell worried about how she would get help if something happened to her while caring for children – and how the children would react.

That anxiety has led to her publishing a first aid activity book called Super Savers, which teaches youngsters basic first aid in a fun, informative way.

The mum-of-two, who lives in Carnoustie, said the 32-page book is designed to be an introduction to first aid for children aged five to 11.

Where did the idea for the first aid book come from?

Louise, 33, explained where the idea for Super Savers came from.

She said: “When I was a childminder, I had this fear of who would help me if I was involved in an emergency situation.

“I would often be alone with no adult contact on some days from 7am to 6pm.

“A few years ago I was out at the park one day and I hurt my ankle – I only had my son in a pram with me.

“I was struggling to walk with the pram and I thought ‘who do I call?’

“I remember thinking if I was working I would have other children with me.

“I managed to get home, but that got me thinking about going on a first aid course and being able to teach others.”

Louise was taught first aid when she became a childminder and she began teaching the youngsters in her care what to do in an emergency.

She explained: “I would let them know they could shout out the window or go to the neighbours next door for help.

“They didn’t have to leave the property.

“I had an emergency care plan written out so if anything happened to me, all my information was there.”

What topics does the first aid book cover?

It covers a range of topics to educate children on first aid facts including:

What is first aid?

First aid kits and what is in them

The recovery position

Resuscitation (CPR)

Safety

Contacting emergency services

Identifying dangers in a kitchen.

Teaching kids basic first aid skills

As the children she looked after got older, Louise began showing them basic first aid skills – with permission from their parents – after she completed a course on how to teach it.

She said: “They all knew the recovery position and they knew what to do in an emergency.

“It was all implemented in child-friendly language.”

Louise had always wanted to write a children’s first aid book.

But she was only able to devote time to it when she gave up childminding.

Louise, who would like to see first aid taught in schools, said: “I want to raise awareness among children of first aid – it is something I am very passionate about.

“But I also want adults to know children are capable of retaining this important information.

“The facts of first aid can be put over in a child-friendly way so they will understand.

“They won’t be scared if something happens, because they will know exactly what to do.”

Super Savers’ is available to buy on Amazon.