Falkland Islands prize trip a return to childhood home for Kinross teen Amy Payne

By Cheryl Peebles
December 30 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 30 2022, 10.47am
Kinross High School pupil Amy Payne
Amy Payne. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.

When Kinross schoolgirl Amy Payne won a trip to the Falkland Islands the prize was particularly special to her.

As when she travels over 8,000 miles to the UK Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic she’ll be returning to where she spent part of her childhood.

Amy, 17, and her family lived for five years in the islands’ capital of Stanley, so she  leapt at the chance when the prize was offered in the Falklands Forty Schools Competition.

And judges – headed by TV broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle – were so impressed by her entry, which included accounts and photographs of her time there, that she is one of only eight students who will make the trip in February.

Amy, a pupil at Kinross High School, said: “I have many happy memories of my early childhood living in the Falklands, but some have faded over time.

Amy as a child in the Falkland Islands with dad Anthony, mum Michele and some king penguins and chicks
Amy as a child in the Falkland Islands with dad Anthony, mum Michele and some king penguins and chicks. Image: Michele Stephenson.

“I hope this trip will help me to refresh them and create new ones.”

Amy’s visit to the Falkland Islands

During the visit, the students will travel around the coast to see the islands’ extraordinary natural environment and famous wildlife, which includes penguins and sealions.

They will also help with conservation work, visit farms and learn about the islands’ heritage.

Broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle, pictured on the islands, headed the competition judging panel.
Broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle, pictured on the islands, headed the competition judging panel. Image: Falkland Islands Government.

On her return, Amy will become a Falklands40 student ambassador.

She said: “I look forward to sharing my stories of the fascinating flora, fauna and friendly community to show that there is much more to the Falkland Islands than the war of 1982.”

Amy was seven years old when she left the Falklands with dad Anthony, who was head of environment planning there, and mum Michele Stephenson, a radiographer in the hospital.

Amy in Stanley, in front of the cathedral and iconic whale bone arch.
Amy in Stanley, in front of the cathedral and iconic whale bone arch. Image: Michele Stephenson.

As it is extremely expensive to travel to the islands, Michele said she was delighted that Amy has this chance to return after 10 years.

She said: “What an amazing opportunity for her to go back and relive part of her childhood.

“She started school there, learned to swim, to ride a bike.

“I’m sure she will recognise some people when she goes back.”

The competition to celebrate four decades of liberation was run by the Falkland Islands’ Government with historians and geographers from Exeter, Newcastle and Royal Holloway universities.

As the islands mostly bring to mind the 1982 war for those old enough to remember it, the government wanted to to know what they mean to young people in the UK today.

Falkland Islands junior ambassador Nikki Wilks said: “We are really looking forward to meeting and welcoming the winning students to the Falkland Islands in 2023 and showing them our home and the unique experiences of growing up in the Falklands.”

