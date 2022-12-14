Pictures from the opening of Dundee’s newest nurseries at Coldside and Baluniefield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pictures from the opening of Dundee’s newest nurseries at Coldside and Baluniefield

By Cheryl Peebles
December 14 2022, 1.59pm
Lord Provost Bill Campbell with (from left) Lily Tolmie, Molly McIlravey, Maddison Cowan and Fatimah Saghir at Coldside Nursery. Image: Mark Thomas/Dundee City Council.
Lord Provost Bill Campbell with (from left) Lily Tolmie, Molly McIlravey, Maddison Cowan and Fatimah Saghir at Coldside Nursery. Image: Mark Thomas/Dundee City Council.

Scores of children are enjoying play and learning at Dundee’s newest nurseries.

Coldside Nursery and Baluniefield Nursery were created by Dundee City Council to allow children to take up the extra hours of early learning and childcare they are now entitled to.

Several other nurseries across the city were also extended and refurbished to accommodate the increase from 600 to 1,140 hours for three and four-year-olds and some two-year-olds.

Purpose-built Coldside and Baluniefield began operating last year, but have only now been officially opened to allow the community to be involved with Covid visitor restrictions lifted.

Baluniefield Nursery. Image: Mark Thomas/Dundee City Council.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell went along to see children at play in the £4 million Coldside Nursery, on the site of the former Frances Wright Pre-School Centre in Caird Avenue, and £2.5 million Baluniefield Nursery, Balmerino Road.

He said: “These are more than just buildings.

“Coldside Nursery and Baluniefield Nursery provide well designed and carefully considered spaces for children to explore and learn both indoors and outdoors.

“The dedicated staff at these nurseries support and nurture children as they explore and discover, and also importantly work closely with families as well.

At the opening of Baluniefield Nursery. Image: Mark Thomas/Dundee City Council.

“I look around and see how nurturing and welcoming these nurseries are and feel the pride shown by everyone connected with them.”

Refurbished buildings which became Caird View Nursery, Hill View Nursery and Longhaugh Nursery were opened in early 2020.

Children and families convener Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “Our nurseries are receiving impressive inspection reports, and we have recruited and trained a workforce with the skills to support children who are capable, rich in resourcefulness and full of potential.”

Pictures from the opening of Coldside Nursery and Baluniefield Nursery

Listening attentively. Image: Mark Thomas/Dundee City Council.
Time for some festive music-making. Image: Mark Thomas/Dundee City Council.
A handshake for the Lord Provost. Image: Mark Thomas/Dundee City Council.
The nurseries have lots of fun play resources. Image: Mark Thomas/Dundee City Council.
A hug amid the excitement. Image: Mark Thomas/Dundee City Council.

