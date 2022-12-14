Pictures from the opening of Dundee’s newest nurseries at Coldside and Baluniefield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scores of children are enjoying play and learning at Dundee’s newest nurseries.

Coldside Nursery and Baluniefield Nursery were created by Dundee City Council to allow children to take up the extra hours of early learning and childcare they are now entitled to.

Several other nurseries across the city were also extended and refurbished to accommodate the increase from 600 to 1,140 hours for three and four-year-olds and some two-year-olds.

Purpose-built Coldside and Baluniefield began operating last year, but have only now been officially opened to allow the community to be involved with Covid visitor restrictions lifted.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell went along to see children at play in the £4 million Coldside Nursery, on the site of the former Frances Wright Pre-School Centre in Caird Avenue, and £2.5 million Baluniefield Nursery, Balmerino Road.

He said: “These are more than just buildings.

“Coldside Nursery and Baluniefield Nursery provide well designed and carefully considered spaces for children to explore and learn both indoors and outdoors.

“The dedicated staff at these nurseries support and nurture children as they explore and discover, and also importantly work closely with families as well.

“I look around and see how nurturing and welcoming these nurseries are and feel the pride shown by everyone connected with them.”

Refurbished buildings which became Caird View Nursery, Hill View Nursery and Longhaugh Nursery were opened in early 2020.

Children and families convener Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “Our nurseries are receiving impressive inspection reports, and we have recruited and trained a workforce with the skills to support children who are capable, rich in resourcefulness and full of potential.”

Pictures from the opening of Coldside Nursery and Baluniefield Nursery