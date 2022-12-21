‘The best present we could have’: Meet 4 sets of twins in Fife celebrating their first Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It will be a double festive celebration for the Fife parents of four sets of twins as they look forward to celebrating their first Christmas.

Parents in St Andrews and Leuchars are toasting the milestone with their first babies.

While couples in Methil and Thornton already have children but are looking forward to spending their first Christmas with new additions to the family.

Lisa Stewart and fiance Brian Traynor, of Lamond Drive, St Andrews, had their first children together in March this year.

They welcomed non-identical twins Colton and Callan on March 7 at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

Excited for the first Christmas with twins

The couple are very excited to spend their first Christmas together – but revealed that December 25 will be very poignant this year.

Lisa, who is currently on maternity leave but works as a play worker and child protection officer, said: “We are both really looking forward to our first Christmas as a family, and seeing the boys’ first experience of Christmas and all the festivities.

“My fiancés’ family are joining us in the morning for some presents.

“Then we are going to have dinner with my parents.”

A special Christmas with loved ones

“This Christmas is extremely important and special to us.

“It’s our boys’ first and my dad – who is terminally ill – is still here, so I’m so grateful he will be here to spend it with us.

“At the start of the year, we weren’t sure this would be possible so it’s super special.”

Lisa said Santa will be bringing a variety of interactive toys and clothes for the twins.

She added: “The twins are most definitely the most special gift I could ever have wished for.”

Another couple celebrating Christmas with their first babies is Diane Stuart and Danielle Carr, who live in Leuchars.

Diane and Danielle welcomed a set of twins, a boy and girl, just three months ago.

Charlie Stuart Carr and Lexie Stuart Carr were born at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on September 15.

Diane, who is a sergeant in the army, said she and Danielle are both very excited about their first Christmas as new parents.

Spending Christmas with family

Diane revealed that they are hoping Santa will bring their twins a ball pit, a football for Charlie and a rag doll for Lexie.

She said: “What we are looking forward to most is spending Christmas with both our families.

“Family is really important to both of us and it is extra special now we have our own little bundles of joy.”

She added: “Our twins are definitely our special little gift, the best present we could have.”

Celebrating a new addition to the family

For Methil couple Kirsten and Kevin Nisbet, their twins are a new addition to their family unit.

They already have a four-year-old son, Elijah.

Kirsten and Kevin, of Shepherds Park, welcomed identical twin girls at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy in May this year.

Dahlia and Jovie were born at 32 weeks and spent 19 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Support worker Kirsten said they are looking forward to a family Christmas.

She said: “I am picking my dad up from the Highlands (Invergordon) on Wednesday to bring him to ours for Christmas.

“It will be special as my dad isn’t able to see them as often given that he is a three-hour drive away.

“My mum and Kevin’s mum and dad will all be down to see the kids open their presents.”

She said Santa will hopefully bring the twins lots of clothes, nappies and a food hamper.

Smiles on Christmas morning

Kirsten added: “We never in a million years expected to have twins after having Elijah and as challenging as it can be some days, we feel exceptionally lucky.

“Elijah is so good with the girls and he loves to make them giggle with his funny faces and noises.

“Their three little faces smiling on Christmas morning is just everything I’m looking forward to.”

And Thornton couple Stacey and Sean Birnie are looking forward to celebrating Christmas with their twin boys, Layton and Lockie, along with their daughters Skye, 5, and Sienna, 2.

Stacey and Sean, of Lochtyview Way, welcomed their twins on November 28 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Stacey, who is a support worker, said: “We are really excited to spend our first Christmas as a family.

“We got them matching stockings with their names on them to match their big sisters’.

“On Christmas Day we are going up to my mum and dad’s for dinner.”

First Christmas as a family of four

Stacey said Santa won’t be bringing many parcels for the twins as they are too young to need much just now.

But she said he might bring them a rattle or small toy each.

She added: “This will be our first Christmas as a family of four, feeling like our family is complete.

“Christmas is just going to get better every year now as they get older.”