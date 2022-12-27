Your pictures of babies’ first Christmas – 16 adorable festive tots in Tayside and Fife By Cheryl Peebles December 27 2022, 3.16pm Updated: December 28 2022, 6.09am 0 Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Schools Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife… Falkland Islands prize trip a return to childhood home for Kinross teen Amy Payne How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career… Our Christmas elf competition winner is Perth mum Stacey Campbell - and here are… Perthshire author aims to show children the power of positive thinking with new book How a former Angus childminder is teaching children basic first aid skills with new… Forfar woman Jessie Simpson celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? And what are the day's traditions? Grandad who lost leg after infection moves into new Dundee ground-floor home in time… Our favourite Christmas pictures from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools: Part… Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 3 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 4 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 2 5 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 6 Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you 7 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 8 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire 9 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 10 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 2 More from The Courier Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio… Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 3 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 4 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 5 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 6 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 7 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 8 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 9 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 10 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing