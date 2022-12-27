Your pictures of babies’ first Christmas – 16 adorable festive tots in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Your pictures of babies’ first Christmas – 16 adorable festive tots in Tayside and Fife

By Cheryl Peebles
December 27 2022, 3.16pm Updated: December 28 2022, 6.09am
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Kinross High School pupil Amy Payne
Falkland Islands prize trip a return to childhood home for Kinross teen Amy Payne
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career…
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Our Christmas elf competition winner is Perth mum Stacey Campbell - and here are…
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Perthshire author aims to show children the power of positive thinking with new book
Louise Tyrrell from Carnoustie with her new first aid activity book for children, "Super Savers".
How a former Angus childminder is teaching children basic first aid skills with new…
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Forfar woman Jessie Simpson celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? And what are the day's traditions?
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Grandad who lost leg after infection moves into new Dundee ground-floor home in time…
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Our favourite Christmas pictures from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools: Part…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Eight-month-old Ivy Dickson, from Dundee, posed for a special festive portrait on her first Christmas. Image: reader supplied.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented