Hear Claypotts Castle schoolchildren read their Reasons to Write pieces

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Claypotts Castle Primary School children treated the community to readings of a special writing project.

The Reasons to Write initiative at the Dundee school saw every child, from P1 to P7, produce a piece of writing with the theme of community.

They then invited family and members of the community to Douglas Community Centre to present their work.

And we also have a couple of the recordings pupils made of their pieces for Claypotts Castle Reasons to Write to share with our readers.

Claypotts Castle Reasons to Write

Listen to Ricky’s tale of fear of flying and Ashley’s story about an animal control officer:

During the project each class looked at different reasons for writing.

P1 pupils retold stories they had learned, while P2s and P3s tackled writing instructions for finding different places in Douglas.

Letters to the head teacher and recipes were written by the P4 pupils, while P5s wrote about why people should visit Douglas.

P6 children wrote biographies as young members of the community and P7s wrote tales of fear.

Around 250 family and community members attended their event, where children read their pieces and recordings of them could be heard using QR codes posted on the walls.

P6 pupil Ricky McCallum said: “I think it was really fun and was good for parents to see what we have been doing in our writing.”

Classmate Calum Wynne said: “I was super happy to see my work on the wall as well as the whole school’s work there on the community centre walls.

“I felt really good about so many people reading my writing because I thought it was one of my best stories. I feel like a writer!”