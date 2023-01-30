Hear Claypotts Castle schoolchildren read their Reasons to Write pieces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hear Claypotts Castle schoolchildren read their Reasons to Write pieces

By Cheryl Peebles
January 30 2023, 4.54pm
Two children holding essays for Claypotts Castle Reasons to Write event.
Ellie Ramsay, 10, and Harris Moonlight, 9, were among Claypotts Castle Primary School pupils presenting their writing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Claypotts Castle Primary School children treated the community to readings of a special writing project.

The Reasons to Write initiative at the Dundee school saw every child, from P1 to P7, produce a piece of writing with the theme of community.

Some of the Claypotts Castle pupils who took part in Reasons to Write. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

They then invited family and members of the community to Douglas Community Centre to present their work.

And we also have a couple of the recordings pupils made of their pieces for Claypotts Castle Reasons to Write to share with our readers.

Claypotts Castle Reasons to Write

Listen to Ricky’s tale of fear of flying and Ashley’s story about an animal control officer:

During the project each class looked at different reasons for writing.

P1 pupils retold stories they had learned, while P2s and P3s tackled writing instructions for finding different places in Douglas.

Letters to the head teacher and recipes were written by the P4 pupils, while P5s wrote about why people should visit Douglas.

Ellie Ramsay, 10, and Harris Moonlight, 9, pinned up written stories for guests to read. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

P6 children wrote biographies as young members of the community and P7s wrote tales of fear.

Around 250 family and community members attended their event, where children read their pieces and recordings of them could be heard using QR codes posted on the walls.

QR codes allowed guests to hear children reading some of the pieces. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

P6 pupil Ricky McCallum said: “I think it was really fun and was good for parents to see what we have been doing in our writing.”

Classmate Calum Wynne said: “I was super happy to see my work on the wall as well as the whole school’s work there on the community centre walls.

“I felt really good about so many people reading my writing because I thought it was one of my best stories. I feel like a writer!”

