Thousands of pounds spent on vandalism repairs at Tayside and Fife schools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cash-strapped Tayside and Fife councils have spent thousands of pounds on vandalism repairs at schools over the last five years.

New figures reveal councils in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife took a seven-figure hit in total to repair vandalism at public buildings.

The data was provided in response to Freedom of Information (FOI) requests made by the Scottish Conservatives, with North East MSP Tess White voicing her concern.

She believes money should be spent on education resources rather than paying for vandalism repair bills.

Vandalism costs for Dundee

Dundee City Council has claimed claimed £870,062.45 against insurance since 2017 – with schools a serial target for vandals.

Costs included:

£4,999.98 on repairing fire exit doors in Longhaugh Campus games hall in October 2020.

£3,764.06 on vandalised toilet cubicles and sinks in boys’ toilets at Mill of Mains Primary in May 2021.

£9,608.49 spent replacing a vandalised stairwell in Harris Academy in August 2021.

£315.31 to repair four broken windows at Clepington Primary in April 2022.

£3,773.21 on re-securing sink taps and replacing three senior boys’ toilet cubicles at St John’s High in August 2022.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said the council works hard to apply risk management measures to reduce the impact and cost of vandalism on its buildings.

The spokesperson added: “Schools and the children and families service also work with Police Scotland and other partners on continuing anti-vandalism education efforts with young people.”

Vandalism costs for Angus

Angus Council costs totalled £55,843 for 259 incidents over five years.

Another £53,000 was sustained at new-build schools with which the council has a repairs deal with contractors.

Costs included:

£1,827.74 replacing vandalised games hall double doors at Carnoustie High in May 2019.

£974.87 repairing damaged dado trunking and sockets in a classroom after damage by pupils at Monifieth High in October 2019.

£976 to repair/replace damaged ground floor window at Muirfield Primary in May 2021.

£709.33 replacing a broken hinge on a cubicle door in boys’ P5-7 toilet in Inverbrothock Primary in May 2022.

£1,173.60 replacing a damaged door and door frame at Montrose Academy in August 2022.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Vandalism impacts directly on the public purse at a time when the finances of local authorities, as well as businesses, organisations and individuals are particularly challenging.”

The spokesperson urged locals to report vandalism incidents to police.

Repair bill for Perth & Kinross and Fife

Neither Perth and Kinross Council nor Fife Council released specific information for vandalism incidents and individual dates.

But the former said it had spent £128,113.51 on vandalism repairs to council buildings between 2018 and 2021.

There were 389 incidents which took place in schools, with damage totalling £112,237.45.

A Perth & Kinross Council spokesperson said: “As [vandalism] incidents commonly lead to damage to school premises or equipment, it is therefore necessary to carry out clean-up and repairs in the interests of safety and also to minimise any effect on the learning and teaching environment.

“These costs are met through the council’s property maintenance budgets and therefore do not affect school budgets.”

Meanwhile, in Fife £2,049,785 was spent on over 5,811 incidents of vandalism, with 4,017 of these taking place in schools and costing £1,388,456.

Fife Council has been approached for comment.

Funding on education should be a ‘priority’

North East Scottish Conservative MSP Tess White said the money for vandalism repairs should instead be spent on teachers, classroom assistants and supplies for pupils.

She said: “Some of the vandalism described in our schools is appalling, regardless of cost – the £10,000 Harris Academy stairwell being an eye-watering example.

“But these sums are particularly significant when councils across Scotland are facing unpalatable choices in their budgets.”

“For what money there is, the priority should be on public services, making people’s lives better, and educating our young people.

“Not attending after break-ins or replacing defibrillators.”