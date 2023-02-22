Thousands of pounds spent on vandalism repairs at Tayside and Fife schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Thousands of pounds spent on vandalism repairs at Tayside and Fife schools

By Debbie Clarke
February 22 2023, 9.46am
Nearly £10,000 was spent on vandalism repairs to a stairwell at Harris Academy, Dundee in August 2021. Image: DC Thomson.
Nearly £10,000 was spent on vandalism repairs to a stairwell at Harris Academy, Dundee in August 2021. Image: DC Thomson.

Cash-strapped Tayside and Fife councils have spent thousands of pounds on vandalism repairs at schools over the last five years.

New figures reveal councils in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife took a seven-figure hit in total to repair vandalism at public buildings.

The data was provided in response to Freedom of Information (FOI) requests made by the Scottish Conservatives, with North East MSP Tess White voicing her concern.

She believes money should be spent on education resources rather than paying for vandalism repair bills.

Vandalism costs for Dundee

Dundee City Council has claimed claimed £870,062.45 against insurance since 2017 – with schools a serial target for vandals.

Costs included:

  • £4,999.98 on repairing fire exit doors in Longhaugh Campus games hall in October 2020.
  • £3,764.06 on vandalised toilet cubicles and sinks in boys’ toilets at Mill of Mains Primary in May 2021.
  • £9,608.49 spent replacing a vandalised stairwell in Harris Academy in August 2021.
  • £315.31 to repair four broken windows at Clepington Primary in April 2022.
  • £3,773.21 on re-securing sink taps and replacing three senior boys’ toilet cubicles at St John’s High in August 2022.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said the council works hard to apply risk management measures to reduce the impact and cost of vandalism on its buildings.

The spokesperson added: “Schools and the children and families service also work with Police Scotland and other partners on continuing anti-vandalism education efforts with young people.”

Vandalism costs for Angus

Angus Council costs totalled £55,843 for 259 incidents over five years.

Carnoustie High. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Another £53,000 was sustained at new-build schools with which the council has a repairs deal with contractors.

Costs included:

  • £1,827.74 replacing vandalised games hall double doors at Carnoustie High in May 2019.
  • £974.87 repairing damaged dado trunking and sockets in a classroom after damage by pupils at Monifieth High in October 2019.
  • £976 to repair/replace damaged ground floor window at Muirfield Primary in May 2021.
  • £709.33 replacing a broken hinge on a cubicle door in boys’ P5-7 toilet in Inverbrothock Primary in May 2022.
  • £1,173.60 replacing a damaged door and door frame at Montrose Academy in August 2022.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Vandalism impacts directly on the public purse at a time when the finances of local authorities, as well as businesses, organisations and individuals are particularly challenging.”

The spokesperson urged locals to report vandalism incidents to police.

Repair bill for Perth & Kinross and Fife

Neither Perth and Kinross Council nor Fife Council released specific information for vandalism incidents and individual dates.

But the former said it had spent £128,113.51 on vandalism repairs to council buildings between 2018 and 2021.

There were 389 incidents which took place in schools, with damage totalling £112,237.45.

A Perth & Kinross Council spokesperson said: “As [vandalism] incidents commonly lead to damage to school premises or equipment, it is therefore necessary to carry out clean-up and repairs in the interests of safety and also to minimise any effect on the learning and teaching environment.

“These costs are met through the council’s property maintenance budgets and therefore do not affect school budgets.”

Meanwhile, in Fife £2,049,785 was spent on over 5,811 incidents of vandalism, with 4,017 of these taking place in schools and costing £1,388,456.

Fife Council has been approached for comment.

Funding on education should be a ‘priority’

North East Scottish Conservative MSP Tess White said the money for vandalism repairs should instead be spent on teachers, classroom assistants and supplies for pupils.

Conservative MSP for North East Scotland Tess White. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

She said: “Some of the vandalism described in our schools is appalling, regardless of cost – the £10,000 Harris Academy stairwell being an eye-watering example.

“But these sums are particularly significant when councils across Scotland are facing unpalatable choices in their budgets.”

“For what money there is, the priority should be on public services, making people’s lives better, and educating our young people.

“Not attending after break-ins or replacing defibrillators.”

