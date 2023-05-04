Caitlin learned Ukrainian to welcome her friend to Monifieth High – and won poetry competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caitlin learned Ukrainian to welcome her friend to Monifieth High – and won poetry competition

The S2 pupil's poem tells Veronika's story in her language and won the Mother Tongue Other Tongue competition.

By Cheryl Peebles
Monifieth High pupils Caitlin Anderson and Veronika Raziievska.
Monifieth High School pupils Caitlin Anderson and Veronika Raziievska have become firm friends. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

When Caitlin Anderson, 14, was asked to look after a Ukrainian refugee joining her school it was the start of a special friendship.

As Caitlin helped Veronika Raziievska, also 14, improve her English and settle into her new surroundings, she decided she should make the effort to learn her language.

And as well as making Veronika’s new life at Monifieth High School a little easier, that resulted in Caitlin winning a national competition for a poem she subsequently wrote in Ukrainian.

When she entered the Mother Tongue Other Tongue contest, Caitlin told Veronika’s story to raise awareness of what she and other refugees had endured as a result of the war in Ukraine.

We met the S2 pupils to hear about their friendship and how that resulted in Caitlin’s award-winning poem – which you can hear and read below.

Monifieth High pupils Caitlin and Ukrainian Veronika have helped learn each other's language.
Caitlin and Veronika have helped learn each other’s language. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Ukrainian Monifieth High pupil Veronika came to Scotland with her mother, after fleeing their home city of Melitopol for Poland, leaving her soldier father behind.

When she arrived at Monifieth High School in May, last year, a guidance teacher asked Caitlin and another friend to look after her and show her around.

Caitlin said: “Ever since then, we have just become friends.”

Eager to make her feel welcome, Caitlin decided that as well as helping Veronika improve her English she would learn her language.

She said: “I thought, I need to start doing something because they are making all the effort to learn our language, why shouldn’t I be making an effort to learn theirs?”

Monifieth High pupil learned Ukrainian alphabet

Ukrainian has a different alphabet to English, so Caitlin has had to learn new letters as well as words, sounds and phrases.

When a foreign language poetry competition with a special category for Ukrainian was advertised on the school notice board Caitlin knew she had to enter.

“Ever since primary school, I’ve had a thing for poetry,” she said. “I’ve always enjoyed writing it. I thought this is for me, because I’ve started learning Ukrainian it makes sense to start putting these skills to use.”

“I feel much better when I speak with Caitlin and our other friends. I start to feel better in the school, I feel like I can be here.”

Veronika

Caitlin wanted to use the opportunity to raise awareness of the impact of the war on refugees.

She said: “A lot of people in our school don’t understand what it’s been like for Veronika and her friends so I really needed to make sure I got the message across.

“I talked to Veronika and asked her about her experiences in Ukraine and what it was like coming over here.

“After a couple of days the poem kind of formed.

“I wrote it in English to start with then we translated it to Ukrainian.

“Then it took me weeks and weeks of practising it and speaking it.”

Friends ‘scream’ as Monifieth High Ukrainian prize announced

Caitlin and Veronika were together in class when languages teacher Rachel Hogan announced that Her Story, the title of the poem, was the winner.

Caitlin said: “I did scream at the top of my voice!”

Monifieth High pupil Caitlin with her poetry prize, written in Ukrainian.
Pupil Caitlin with her certificate from competition organiser SCILT. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Although she learned English at school in Ukraine, Veronika told us it was still a struggle at first to understand in class when she arrived at Monifieth.

But a friendship group formed with Caitlin, her friend and two other Ukrainian girls who arrived later. That has helped both her language skills and integration to the school community.

She said: “I feel much better when I speak with Caitlin and our other friends. I start to feel better in the school, I feel like I can be here.”

Rachel supported Caitlin in entering the Mother Tongue Other Tongue multilingual competition run by SCILT, Scotland’s National Centre for Languages.

Caitlin and Veronika have become friends.
Caitlin and Veronika now have a friendship group with other Monifieth High Ukrainian pupils. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

She said: “Her poem is so lovely, I knew when I saw it it was going to win.

“They have an amazing friendship; Caitlin has made Veronika feel really welcome and it’s brilliant she is learning the language.”

Fellow Monifieth pupil Jessica Smith, S6, also won and was runner-up for French and Spanish submissions in her age group.

Lisa Hanna, depute director of SCILT, congratulated all the poets who took part and said: “We pay particular tribute to entrants in our special category – Ukrainian.

“These young poets have bravely shared their thoughts and feelings through beautiful and emotional poems, and we are proud to celebrate them.”

Her Story by Caitlin Anderson

The poem in English…

Cities no longer speak her language, 

She hears only hers away from home. 

She no longer goes to her Ukrainian classes, 

Her only options are French and Spanish. 

She has to travel two days by car,  

To leave her own country 

Yet there is no need for this, 

Other than an old man’s greed. 

 

And when she arrives on our shores, 

There is no guarantee of safe housing. 

And even back where help is there ‘helpers’ are her enemies. 

 

And we sit here, 

unbothered by the atrocities committed 

We are practically silent, 

Russia can hear but a whisper. 

Nothing will change and we’ll let these monsters continue, 

To steal innocent lives, 

For no apparent reason. 

 

She can’t fight an army on her own, 

But together we can. 

So, we stand next to each other and shout: Glory To Ukraine! 

…and in Ukrainian

The poem Her Story, written in Ukrainian.
Her Story in Ukrainian, with a phonetic version below. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

