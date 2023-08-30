Dementia awareness lessons help St Madoes Primary children chat to those with condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Dementia awareness lessons help St Madoes Primary children chat to those with condition

P7 pupils will meet people with dementia at a weekly support group

By Cheryl Peebles
Rebecca Gilchrist (left) and Lauren Shaw are now more dementia-aware. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Rebecca Gilchrist (left) and Lauren Shaw are now more dementia-aware. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“If someone forgot how to dress themselves, how would you explain what to do?”

That was one of the posers put to children at St Madoes Primary School as they learned about dementia.

The Perthshire’s school P7s are being coached about the condition ahead of meeting people with it at a local support group.

Funded by About Dementia, part of Age Scotland, their lessons are aimed at raising awareness of the condition which can cause memory loss, poor judgment and difficulty speaking.

And Age Scotland is providing grants for more grassroots dementia projects like that at St Madoes (details below).

Anthea Bircham with pupils Adam Giblin (right) and Brodie Sharp. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Children pondered the question put to them by their coach Anthea Bircham for several minutes, puzzling over how to explain a task which is second nature to them.

Some suggested looking it up on YouTube or phoning a relative for help.

But when they tried to break the process of dressing down into a series of instructions it gave them an insight into how it feels to forget normally automatic tasks.

They were also challenged to decide whether common perceptions of dementia were true or false: such as it only affects old people and it happens to all old people.

True or false? Perceptions – or misperceptions – of dementia were challenged. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

St Madoes Primary children will visit dementia support group

Like last year’s P7 class before them, St Madoes Primary’s new P7 pupils will chat and play with regulars at a weekly dementia support group at nearby Kinfauns Parish Church.

Anthea, community development coordinator at the church’s Madoch Centre, says the visits are the “highlight of the week” for those who attend, and the children are just as enthusiastic.

She said: “Kids are very quick to take things on board and think about how someone with dementia might experience things.

“They very quickly adapt to the individual, adapt their conversations, more so than adults do.

“Because they enjoy coming to the group, they grow up with a very positive attitude to people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.”

Often, she said, people are anxious to talk to those with the condition.

St Madoes Primary P7 class was challenged to spot whether common perceptions of dementia were true or false. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“There’s a fear they won’t know how to deal with behaviour which is different from what they are expecting.

“For the children, it [the sessions] means they are growing up with no fear of dementia and Alzheimer’s

“Very quickly, they realise that people are people. Even when people are far down the road with dementia or Alzheimer’s their personality is still there.”

And the children’s enthusiasm rubs off on the group members, Anthea said.

“It’s a huge benefit to the older ones, they love having the young people coming along.

“We had one group member who was reluctant to talk, he had the the fear of saying the wrong thing or getting his words in the wrong order, and but when the children came you would catch him chatting away.”

After the lesson with Anthea, pupil Adam Giblin said: “I learned that they [people with dementia] repeat things they have already said.”

Zebedee Deary. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Classmate Zebedee Deary said it will be “fun and interesting” to chat to the older people.

Lauren Shaw and Rebecca Gilchrist said they had already met someone they believed had dementia.

Lauren said: “He would ask ‘what’s your name?’ but he would ask it more than once.”

Rebecca added: “I’m quite excited to go to the sessions.”

Dementia is a loss of cognitive function which can affect memory, judgement, speech and emotions and make people unable to carry out daily activities.

It is more common among those aged over 65 but can affect younger people, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common form.

About Dementia will award £170,000 for community projects supporting people with dementia.

Application forms can be downloaded from the Age Scotland website and submitted until 5pm on Friday. Details are on the Age Scotland website.

More from Schools

Rebecca Gilchrist (left) and Lauren Shaw are now more dementia-aware. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Menzieshill…
Rebecca Gilchrist (left) and Lauren Shaw are now more dementia-aware. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Private school fee hikes in Tayside and Fife will cost some parents £3,000+ more
Unison flag.
Perth and Kinross has Scotland's highest turnout as school staff vote to strike
Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Rebecca Gilchrist (left) and Lauren Shaw are now more dementia-aware. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Most and least popular Higher subjects in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross…
Tracey Ford-McNicol, head of education at the Moore House Dunkeld Campus, in front of the main school building at Butterstone
Butterstone school looks to brighter future with new Perthshire primary for neuro-divergent children
Students at High School of Dundee
The independent school open day aiming to open minds
Cameron Edwards at Showcase the Street dance studio.
Cameron hopes to steal the show in Summer Holiday at Caird Hall
Rebecca Gilchrist (left) and Lauren Shaw are now more dementia-aware. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Pictures show 'striking' £2m Monifieth High School ahead of opening day in 1979
Greyson Geddes with his Gold Star certificate, badge and medals.
Dundee schoolboy's record-breaking run after bouncing back from rare psychological condition

Conversation