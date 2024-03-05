Fife teacher hopes his rise from poverty to Cambridge will inspire disadvantaged pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife teacher hopes his rise from poverty to Cambridge will inspire disadvantaged pupils

Lochgelly High School teacher Jamie Scobie has four university qualifications, including two master degrees

By Cheryl Peebles
Lochgelly High teacher Jamie Scobie in front of the school crest
Jamie Scobie helps young people at Lochgelly High School into university. Image: David Wardle.

As a schoolboy the odds of academic success were stacked against Lochgelly High teacher Jamie Scobie.

His mother worked hard to provide for him and his five siblings, but money was tight to the extent he was entitled to free school meals.

Was it not for a summer school aimed at helping disadvantaged children into university, higher education would have been out of reach.

But the principal guidance teacher has just been awarded his fourth degree – a masters with distinction from prestigious Cambridge University.

Now Jamie, 33, hopes his story will inspire the young people at his school, which has among the highest levels of deprivation in Fife.

Principal guidance teacher Jamie Scobie works with young people from a similar background to his own. Image: David Wardle.

He said: “I’m from a very similar background to the kids I work with.

“I was a pupil who got free school meals, from a single parent family, first generation to go to university.”

‘Not the type of person who goes to university’

Many of his pupils, he said, believe they are not the type of person who goes to university.

But he said: “For a lot of them, it’s about expanding their horizons, realising what opportunities are out there and seeing that those opportunities are for them.”

Few of the pupils from Jamie’s Edinburgh secondary school went on to higher education.

He was fortunate to have an “incredibly hard-working” mother as a role model. He also had grandparents who supported his aspirations.

A high proportion of Lochgelly High pupils live in deprived areas. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

His eldest sister was the first in the family to go to university. She studied medicine at Edinburgh.

Jamie said: “I looked to her as that inspirational figure. She could do it.

“But I also saw the kinds of things she needed to do to level the playing field for herself.”

His sister Sarah, now a consultant oncologist in Fife, attended the same LEAPS summer school which Jamie followed her into.

That widening access programme led to a place studying English and philosophy at Stirling University.

Working odd jobs to pay his way

He said: “If I hadn’t participated in that I would never have ended up going to university.”

To support himself, Jamie also did a multitude of jobs. They ranged from delivery driver to bakery worker.

Returning to LEAPS as a student volunteer convinced him he wanted to work with young people. He returned to university, therefore, for his post-graduate diploma in education.

Before he arrived at Lochgelly High School six years ago, father-of-two Jamie had embarked on his first masters degree, which he was awarded by Stirling University in 2018.

Jamie after his graduation ceremony at Cambridge University. Image: Jamie Scobie.

His second – in advanced subject teaching – he was presented with in Cambridge last Saturday, watched by proud wife Hannah.

As principal teacher for guidance, part of his remit is encouraging and helping pupils to apply for university.

He said: “I don’t think for a minute that university is necessarily the best route for all young people. There are a wealth of other excellent routes.”

But for those for whom a degree could be key to success he is passionate about helping them see they can go to university.

Jamie’s hopes for Lochgelly leavers

He said: “A lot of young people might not initially identify with university or view themselves as being a university candidate or student.

“They have preconceived ideas about the type of people that go to university and they don’t see themselves as that person.

“Also, there are practical barriers. They might not realise what funding is available, what support is available.

“Often our young people are the first in their family to go to university and it’s not that parents aren’t supportive but it’s not something they know about and can give advice on.

“Ultimately it’s our job to ensure that they realise it absolutely is an option for them and they absolutely do have a place there, if that’s the right place for them.”

Conversation