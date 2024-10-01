Schools First Class 2024: P1 photos from Angus schools Find your school's class picture. Birkhill Primary School is among those featured. Image: supplied. By Cheryl Peebles October 1 2024, 6:00am October 1 2024, 6:00am Share First Class 2024: P1 photos from Angus schools Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5091603/angus-schools-p1-photo-gallery-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Your First Class pictures are here. We have photos of P1 classes from around Angus primary schools. First Class is our annual celebration of the start of school journeys for the area’s newest pupils. And with them settled into their classes, we hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will enjoy seeing these milestone pictures. Photos from Dundee schools will be published on Wednesday, Perth and Kinross schools on Thursday and Fife schools on Wednesday. You will be able to buy a copy of your child’s class photo here from October 4. Angus schools P1 photos 2024 All images supplied by schools. Airlie Auchterhouse Birkhill Burnside 1A Burnside 1B Carlogie Carlogie Carmyllie Colliston Cortachy boys Cortachy girls Eassie Ferryden Glamis Grange 1A Grange 1B Hayshead 1A Hayshead 1B Inverarity Ladyloan Langlands 1G Langlands 1C Liff Maisondieu Murroes Newbigging Newtyle Northmuir 1M Northmuir 1N Seaview 1A Seaview 1B Southesk Southmuir St Thomas Strathmore 1B Strathmore 1NR Tannadice Tealing Timmergreens Warddykes 1A Warddykes 1D Woodlands For schools and family news from around Angus visit The Courier’s education home page and sign up to our newsletter.
Conversation