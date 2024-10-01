Coupar Angus dog collects long-service medal for spreading 10 years of joy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coupar Angus dog collects long-service medal for spreading 10 years of joy

Dalmation Ayanda and her owner Sonja Shepherd volunteer for the charity Therapet

By Morag Lindsay
Small boy hugging dalmation dog with a huge smile on his face
Therapet veteran Ayanda gets a big hug from Albie Valsinger at Coupar Angus Primary School. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Who’s a good girl? Ayanda, the Dalmatian, is. And she has the long service medal to prove it.

The Coupar Angus dog has been volunteering for the Therapet charity for 10 years.

She puts smiles on the faces of care home residents and helps reluctant readers at her local primary school.

And now she’s been honoured for her decade of dedicated service to the community.

Owner Sonja Shepherd says Ayanda has enjoyed every minute of the last 10 years.

“She’s got such a gentle personality,” said Sonja.

“Some dogs aren’t comfortable being around children, but Ayanda is the opposite. She reverses herself in beside them for cuddles.”

Sonja Shepherd kneeling beside dalmation dog as it licks her face
Therapet volunteer Sonja Shepherd’s with Ayanda. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Sonja admits she gets a lot out of their visits too.

“It’s such a lovely thing to be able to do with your dog,” she said.

“You see people’s faces light up when she walks in and it’s like you’re giving them a Christmas present.”

Therapet visits help to boost learning

Sonja started out as a Therapet volunteer with Ayanda’s mother Willow.

The pair visited the Harestane care home in Dundee when they were living in the city.

After Sonja and the dogs moved to Coupar Angus, they started visiting the town’s Balhousie Care Group home.

And now Ayanda, 11, and her daughter Kena, who’s seven, have become firm favourites at Coupar Angus Primary School too.

Sonja visits with the dogs every week to help children who need a bit of encouragement with their lessons.

Dalmation dog in small group of primary school aged children
Coupar Angus Therapet star Ayanda and some of her friends at Coupar Angus Primary School. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Dogs seem to bring out the best in some kids,” said Sonja.

“Some kids will open up more to a dog than to an adult

“If you have a pupil who’s struggling to read, they might find it more relaxing have a dog around.”

‘A lovely way to give back to community’

Therapet began life as Canine Concern Scotland Trust in 1988.

The charity arranges visits to care homes, hospitals, schools and other locations.

Therapets support students preparing for exams and nervous travellers jetting off on holidays.

And its volunteers work with the NHS to help people address their phobias of dogs.

Dalmatian dog next to hand holding medal in a presentation box
Ayanda and her coveted long service medal. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There around 1,000 Therapets dogs working across Scotland at the moment.

And Ayanda and Kena are two of more than 40 in Perth and Kinross.

Therapet chief executive Melanie Hughes says it’s quite unusual for the organisation to hand out a long service medal for 10 years.

And she says Sonja deserves to share in the glory, along with Ayanda

“We find the owners get so much out of volunteering with Therapet,” she added.

“It’s a lovely way for people to feel they’re giving something back to their community.”

