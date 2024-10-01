Coupar Angus dog collects long-service medal for spreading 10 years of joy

Who’s a good girl? Ayanda, the Dalmatian, is. And she has the long service medal to prove it.

The Coupar Angus dog has been volunteering for the Therapet charity for 10 years.

She puts smiles on the faces of care home residents and helps reluctant readers at her local primary school.

And now she’s been honoured for her decade of dedicated service to the community.

Owner Sonja Shepherd says Ayanda has enjoyed every minute of the last 10 years.

“She’s got such a gentle personality,” said Sonja.

“Some dogs aren’t comfortable being around children, but Ayanda is the opposite. She reverses herself in beside them for cuddles.”

Sonja admits she gets a lot out of their visits too.

“It’s such a lovely thing to be able to do with your dog,” she said.

“You see people’s faces light up when she walks in and it’s like you’re giving them a Christmas present.”

Therapet visits help to boost learning

Sonja started out as a Therapet volunteer with Ayanda’s mother Willow.

The pair visited the Harestane care home in Dundee when they were living in the city.

After Sonja and the dogs moved to Coupar Angus, they started visiting the town’s Balhousie Care Group home.

And now Ayanda, 11, and her daughter Kena, who’s seven, have become firm favourites at Coupar Angus Primary School too.

Sonja visits with the dogs every week to help children who need a bit of encouragement with their lessons.

“Dogs seem to bring out the best in some kids,” said Sonja.

“Some kids will open up more to a dog than to an adult

“If you have a pupil who’s struggling to read, they might find it more relaxing have a dog around.”

‘A lovely way to give back to community’

Therapet began life as Canine Concern Scotland Trust in 1988.

The charity arranges visits to care homes, hospitals, schools and other locations.

Therapets support students preparing for exams and nervous travellers jetting off on holidays.

And its volunteers work with the NHS to help people address their phobias of dogs.

There around 1,000 Therapets dogs working across Scotland at the moment.

And Ayanda and Kena are two of more than 40 in Perth and Kinross.

Therapet chief executive Melanie Hughes says it’s quite unusual for the organisation to hand out a long service medal for 10 years.

And she says Sonja deserves to share in the glory, along with Ayanda

“We find the owners get so much out of volunteering with Therapet,” she added.

“It’s a lovely way for people to feel they’re giving something back to their community.”