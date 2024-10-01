Why Dundee eating disorders expert Tina could be coming to your child’s school soon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Dundee eating disorders expert Tina could be coming to your child’s school soon

Tina McGuff was so shocked to hear of an eight-year-old girl thinking she was fat she has taken a sabbatical from work to educate young people on mental health.

Braeview Academy, Dundee, was the first school in Tina's tour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

When a mum told Tina McGuff how her eight-year-old daughter believed she was fat and wanted to change her diet, the eating disorders expert was shocked to the core.

An anorexia survivor herself, the Dundee mental health campaigner and author has heard countless tales of young people with eating disorders.

But never of someone so young.

And that email from a desperately worried mum spurred Tina into action.

She has taken a six-month sabbatical from work to tour Scottish schools to encourage young people to look after their mental health.

Mum-of-four Tina, 55, is often asked for advice by parents who have read her autobiograpy, Seconds to Snap, or seen her speak on television or in the press.

Tina when her book Seconds to Snap was launched in 2015. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

Mostly, it’s mums or dads worried about about teenage children or older.

But Tina says: “For the first time I got an email from a parent whose child was eight.

“She had all these sudden behaviours she [the mum] couldn’t understand.

“She started talking about being fat, not feeling like a good person. The type of things I would normally hear from an adult but I’d never heard them from an eight-year-old before.

“She wanted to be vegan and cut out this and that, she was going on about clean eating.

“I don’t know where she got all these things from. She was so young.”

What is Tina McGuff doing as a result of that shocking tale?

The exchanged weighed on Tina’s mind.

“It stayed with me,” she says

“I thought if I can do anything I have to do it.

“If I can get into schools and speak to young people at that transition point up to fourth year, if I can share my story to give some insight and help a little bit then I need to do it.”

Tina is a student support officer at Dundee and Angus College. Outside that she delivers talks and lectures on eating disorders and psychosis.

She decided to take time off her work to speak to secondary school pupils. Local businesses and organisations are supporting her tour as far north as Shetland, including by providing a car and fuel.

Local businesses and organisations are supporting Tina’s tour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Last week, she began her tour at her own former school Braeview Academy, in Dundee.

In her talk, Tina shares her story and teaches young people about maintaining good mental health and where to seek help if it declines.

Tina suffered anorexia as a teenager and during her early 20s.

Licking a stamp to send a letter to a penpal and wondering if the glue had calories made her realise how severe her condition had become.

She would wear layers of clothes to try to disguise how thin she had become but her mum spotted the signs and alerted her GP.

How Tina’s anorexia was followed by psychosis

Tina spent four years in a psychiatric ward.

Then she needed rehab to help her adjust to normal life outside an institution.

Eventually she got her life back on track.

She met her husband-to-be Jock, joined the Territorial Army and was training to be a pilot.

But then an entirely different problem reared its head. Psychosis. Triggered by the same trauma as her eating disorder.

She would feel butterflies in her stomach and suffer episodes of anxiety.

In one particularly frightening episode she felt like she had a bungee cord round her waist pulling her towards the window of her flat.

How Tina McGuff fought back to good health

It took her around a year to recover.

After sharing her story with her children when they had grown up, Tina decided to write her memoir.

It tells of the family break down and subsequent homelessness she says triggered her mental health collapse.

But it also tells of how she fought back to health and happiness.

Tina says: “If you can offer some kind of hope to anyone that’s so important.

“Self awareness and self esteem are two of the most important things for me.

“They are among the things I speak to the young people about.

“It’s about raising awareness of those things and body positivity.

Eating disorder referrals soared in lockdown

“Focus on the good things about yourself and not on things that are predicated on a certain body type or a number on a scale.”

Eating disorders are more prevalent now than they were when she was young, believes Tina.

Covid restrictions and social media have a part to play in that, she reckons.

Referrals for eating disorders in under-18s almost tripled between 2018/19 and 2020/21, from 217 to 615. This is according to figures acquired by the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland.

Social media, says Tina, is a “double-edged sword” with both positive and negative messaging.

“There’s a huge need for accountability on the part of social media sites to really make sure young people are taken care of and all these horrible things are not delivered by algorithms.”

But she also reckons that prevalence comes from better awareness of wellbeing.

“A lot more people are able to verbalise how they are feeling.

“But there’s not the resources to see everyone at the point of need.”

Conversation