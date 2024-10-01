St Andrews student accommodation plan at risk due to ‘unviable’ hotel condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews student accommodation plan at risk due to ‘unviable’ hotel condition

The developer has applied to alter planning conditions to enable work to start on student homes.

By Claire Warrender
How the St Andrews hotel would look, according to plans. Image: Fife planning portal.
How the St Andrews hotel would look, according to plans. Image: Fife planning portal.

Controversial plans for a hotel and student accommodation in St Andrews are at risk due to “unviable” planning conditions, it has been claimed.

Fife Council insisted a tenant operator for the Travelodge at Abbey Park must be secured before the 100 student rooms are occupied .

However, four years on developer Robertson Properties says it has been unable to find anyone to run the hotel.

And this means progress on the much-needed student accommodation has also not been possible.

Robertson is now asking to drop the conditions to allow that work to start.

Hotel is ‘currently not deliverable’

The developer had hoped the project would be delivered by this time last year.

But a new planning application submitted to Fife Council says: “Efforts to secure the delivery of the hotel as required by the planning conditions have so far been unsuccessful.

“Even on its own the hotel is currently not deliverable.

Proposed St Andrews student accommodation was dependent on a hotel
The proposed St Andrews student accommodation, which is reliant on a hotel. Image: Fife planning portal.

“As a consequence, and specifically due to conditions, progress on the student accommodation as well as the hotel has not been possible.

“This is despite the need for new student accommodation within the town, arguably a more pressing need than more hotel bed spaces.”

Robertson says it extensively marketed the proposed hotel, to be run by a tenant under the Travelodge banner.

However despite sending a brochure to more than 50 potential investors, no meaningful interest was secured.

St Andrews hotel plan was approved after appeal to Scottish Government

The developer says it is too expensive to create infrastructure for a hotel that may never open.

However, allowing student accommodation to be built first could “unlock” the rest of the development.

“There is a greater likelihood of delivery of the consented student accommodation before the hotel,” says Robertson.

“Freeing the student accommodation to come forward offers the opportunity for some shared infrastructure.”

Sandra Stewart, front, with other members of the Abbey Park Resident's Action Group.
Members of the Abbey Park Resident’s Action Group when work to widen access to the development site began in 2022. Picture Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The original planning application was refused by Fife councillors following a campaign by a residents’ action group.

They feared it would ruin the quiet St Andrews conservation area with a mainly older population.

However, the decision was overturned by a Scottish Government reporter on appeal.

Conversation