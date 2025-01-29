10 highlights from Raploch Primary School inspection report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 highlights from Raploch Primary School inspection report

The Stirling school was deemed good for learning teaching and assessment and satisfactory for raising attainment and achievement.

By Cheryl Peebles
Children at Raploch Primary School are 'welcoming, polite and respectful'. Image: Google Maps.
School inspectors have rated Raploch Primary School as ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’.

A team of inspectors from Education Scotland visited the Stirling school in December and have now published their findings.

We’ve scrutinised their report to pull out some of the highlights – including 10 things which they praised.

Two areas of the school’s work were assessed during Raploch Primary inspection. One – learning, teaching and assessment – was rated as good. This means there are important strengths but some aspects should be improved.

The other – raising attainment and achievement – was rated as satisfactory which means strengths just outweighed weaknesses.

About Raploch Primary School

Raploch Primary School has 235 children across 11 classes, serving the Raploch area of Stirling.

More than 9 out of 10 of its pupils live in the most deprived areas and just over half have an additional support need. English is not the first language of 13% of Raploch children.

Head teacher Caroline Currie has been in post since August 2021 and the depute head teacher since January 2020.

10 highlights from Raploch Primary inspection report

  • Staff know their community very well and treat children with care and compassion
  • Children are welcoming, polite and respectful towards each other, staff and visitors
  • Teachers have improved classrooms with low lighting, flexible seating and consistent displays using calm tones.
  • In P4 to P7, most teachers provide regular access to digital tools and equipment so most children are developing skills such as programming, coding and research
  • A majority of children achieve expected levels in literacy and numeracy but a few could achieve more
  • Over time a majority of children have made satisfactory progress in literacy but there has been a decline in numeracy attainment
  • Attendance has improved steadily in recent years and, at 92%, is in line with comparator schools. Employment of a family support worker has aided this
  • Achievements in and out of school are celebrated with star of the week awards and entries in the ‘shiny book’
  • Staff run blocks of ‘masterclasses’ in areas such as drama, art and sign language
  • There school’s strong partnership with a music charity helps children to develop skills and a love of music

Where Raploch Primary School must do better

Inspectors have recommended improvements be made by:

  • Senior leaders reviewing plans and approaches for ensuring better attainment in literacy and numeracy
  • Teachers better using assessment results to plan how they meet the needs of pupils, particularly those needing more challenge.

