Cannabis plants worth £1m seized in Stirling police raid

Police have seized drugs with a street value of £1m after a raid on a cannabis farm in Stirling.

On Tuesday, officers descended on a property on Forth Street, where they recovered around 1,400 cannabis plants.

Two men, aged 29 and 24, were arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

They were due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Chief Inspector Katrina Thompson said: “Tackling drugs remains one of our top priorities and this operation highlights our commitment to eradicating them from our communities.

“We will use all available tools to combat this activity, but we cannot do it alone.

“We rely on the support and cooperation from the public and we encourage anyone with information or concerns about drugs to get in touch with us.”