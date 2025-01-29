Wednesday court round-up — Stupidity with an AK47

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Stupidity with an AK47

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Jamie Buchan
Post Thumbnail

A Kinross man kept heroin and cocaine with a potential street value of £6,320 in a plastic drinks bottle at his then partner’s Fife home.

Martin Reilly was busted with the class A drugs when police searched the address in Greenloanings, Kirkcaldy, on April 17 2021.

The 44-year-old, of Greenpark, Kinross, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court that Reilly’s then partner’s address in Greenloanings was searched around 9:15am.

Both Reilly and the woman were found in an upstairs bedroom, arrested and removed from the property.

Heroin. Image: Shutterstock

The fiscal depute said: “A plastic drinks bottle was removed from a box within a vanity unit in the bedroom”.

It contained a plastic film package, inside of which was a knotted plastic bag containing compressed brown powder.

The brown powder weighed 111.37 grams and was found to contain heroin.

Reilly’s DNA was later found on the knot of the bag containing heroin.

The plastic drinks bottle also contained a twisted white plastic bag with another white plastic bag, inside of which was a knotted plastic wrap.

The wrap held a part-compressed white powder weighing 24.2grams which was found to contain cocaine.

Officers also seized £250 in cash from a pair of jeans in the bedroom.

Drugs officers said the heroin recovered was a recognised “4 ounce” deal with a value of £2,000 as recovered.

The fiscal depute added: “This is well in excess of personal quantity. If subdivided, this would be worth between £2,400 and £4,400.

“The cocaine recovered was also in excess of personal quantity. This has a potential value of between £1,400 and £1,920”.

The court heard that Reilly has previous convictions.

Reilly’s defence lawyer called for background reports and said his client has the opportunity of gaining employment.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing on Reilly until February 26 to obtain these reports and bail was continued.

The sheriff warned Reilly to not take that as any guarantee he will not be sent to prison.

Bogus cat breeding complaint

An abusive ex-boyfriend threatened to “destroy” his former partner with a malicious complaint to Perth and Kinross Council, accusing her of running an illegal cat breeding business.

Rafal Czarnecki appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

Rafal Czarnecki’s false objections triggered a formal inspection of the woman’s home, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

It was part of a four-week campaign of abuse, following the couple’s separation after seven years.

Sheriff William Wood was told Czarnecki’s behaviour – including walking into his ex’s home uninvited – left her “petrified”.

AK47 ‘stupidity’

A 21-year-old man who brandished a fake AK47 gun at a teenage boy and his sibling in a “very foolish prank” has been fined.

Brodie Broughton‘s bizarre behaviour during the incident in Newport-on-Tay landed him in court charged with breach of the peace.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Broughton spooked the two males after he hid under cover of darkness before bursting out in front of them while clutching the imitation assault rifle and pretending to pull the trigger.

An AK47 model

Broughton, of Wellgate Street in Newport, admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner and placing the pair in a state of fear or alarm on Kirk Road on January 21 2023.

Solicitor Jim Caird said: “It was a very foolish prank and he pointed this weapon at people in his neighbourhood.

“He knew them from school. He pointed at them, gave them a fright and then went on to have a chat in a very relaxed fashion.

“He realises the stupidity.”

Sheriff Harry Small fined Broughton a total of £320.

Women cleared of Rejects killing

A former drug addict and her mother have been cleared of killing a store security manager as he acted to stop the younger woman shoplifting from his workplace.

Bill Ireland, 62, collapsed and died after intervening as thief Nicola Gordon tried to leave the premises of the Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy with stolen goods.

Nicola and Teresa Gordon at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DCT Media

Nicola Gordon, 37, and her mother Teresa Gordon, 59, were accused of killing Mr Ireland on January 6 in 2023 after assaulting him at the shop.

The pair denied the charge and a jury of 13 women and two men at the High Court in Edinburgh acquitted them of the offence on majority not proven verdicts.

Angus knife attack

A woman must meet with social workers before she is sentenced for injuring a young man during a knife attack in Montrose.

Nicola McPhee, from Clydebank, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit the assault at a property in the town’s William Phillips Drive on July 7 2023.

There, she struck Barry Duggan Jr on his leg and hand with the weapon.

McPhee, on two bail orders from Dundee at the time, admitted she left her victim injured.

McPhee, 38, also pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner at the property the following day by shouting abusive comments and making threats.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered reports ahead of sentencing on February 27.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

