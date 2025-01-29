Hot water, beetroot soup and a weekend G&T – 52-year-old Kinross PT shares her unique fitness regime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hot water, beetroot soup and a weekend G&T – 52-year-old Kinross PT shares her unique fitness regime

Personal trainer (PT) and pilates instructor Joanna Waz, 52, of Wazfit Studio in Kinross, shares the fitness tips she uses to keep herself in such amazing shape.

Kinross fitness expert Joanna Waz reveals her daily health habits.
Kinross fitness expert Joanna Waz reveals her daily health habits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Fitness coach Joanna Waz, owner of Wazfit Studio, in Kinross kick-starts her day with a mug of hot water before following it up with a cup of black coffee.

And then she really gets started. Here she shares her own personal daily routine.

“On a weekday I normally get up at around 7.30am, after around eight hours sleep.

“As I teach exercise classes in the morning, I find for myself it’s better when I don’t eat breakfast.

“Most of the time I will wake up, put the kettle on and have a mug of hot water.

“The hot water hydrates my body.

“I will drink half of the mug so it fills up my stomach – cleaning up after sleeping.

“After that I will have a cup of black coffee – with no sugar or sweetener.

An isotonic drink during fitness classes

“Often during my fitness classes in the morning I will have an isotonic drink which I really like.

Kinross fitness expert Joanna makes sure she drinks lots of water during her classes.
Kinross fitness expert Joanna makes sure she drinks lots of water during her classes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“It has extra vitamins in it.

“I will also try and drink as much water during my classes as I can to keep my body hydrated.

“I won’t have any snacks mid-morning I just wait to eat until lunchtime when I will have a healthy lunch.

Prawns, vegetables and rice for lunch

“I like to have a mixture of things for lunch.

“I often like to mix prawns with some vegetables and quite often I will have rice with it.

“Rice is good because it is a little bit protein and a little bit carbohydrate but not too much.

“Then I will even add avocado, cucumber, tomato and maybe put in a little bit of mayonnaise to make it tastier.

The Kinross fitness expert enjoys a prawn salad for lunch.
The Kinross fitness expert enjoys a prawn salad for lunch. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Or sometimes I will have an omelette or soup for lunch. The soups I like are chicken, lentil, broth.

“I am originally from Poland – I came to Scotland in 2006 – so I also like Polish beetroot soup.

“I will drink water with this and probably have a second black coffee. I would never drink fizzy juice – too much sugar.

Fish or grilled chicken breast with veg for dinner?

“For dinner I quite like eating different types of fish. So I might have salmon with some roast vegetables and some gluten-free pasta.

“Or I might have salmon with boiled potatoes, vegetables and salad.

“I try to eat as many fresh vegetables as possible to keep it healthy.

Joanna teaches fitness classes at her studio in Kinross.
Joanna teaches fitness classes at her studio in Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Another type of fish I will have is seabass – again with potatoes, vegetables or salad.

“I also quite like grilled chicken breast with boiled potatoes and extra vegetables.

“I don’t eat fruit as it can be quite acidic which doesn’t agree with my stomach. I prefer to instead have vegetables.

Snacking on gluten-free brown rice cornflakes

“I won’t have a dessert but if I fancied something to nibble on after dinner it would be something crispy.

“But I would try to be as healthy as possible so I will have gluten-free brown rice cornflakes.

“They are not tasty at all! But if I need something to nibble on I will have some of them. Then I am satisfied and can go to bed.

“It’s not in my daily diet but if I do have a taste for chocolate I will have a small bit of a bar of almond and orange chocolate and then I am happy.

“Everything in moderation.

Alcohol only at weekends

“It’s ok to drink alcohol but I try not to do it on a regular basis.

“So most of the time if I drink alcohol it will be at the weekend.

“Or if I am meeting someone or going to a party I am happy to join everyone and have some alcohol.

“I will have gluten-free beer to drink.

“And if I want to really save calories and make sure I don’t consume too much sugar. I will have a little nip of whisky too.

“I also like gin and tonic.

“If I am going out somewhere, I will probably have this most of the time to drink.

It’s good to exercise outdoors

“I teach a lot of exercise classes indoors at my studio from Monday to Friday.

“These include strength training with a bar and weights, high-intensity interval training and Pilates.

“I think it is good for you to regularly go outdoors for some exercise – for a minimum of half an hour.

Joanna recommends heading outdoors for exercise
Kinross fitness expert Joanna recommends heading outdoors for exercise. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“So I will go for walks, do some running and I quite like cycling.

“I try to do a minimum of three times a week exercising outdoors.

“In the summer I like water-skiing from time to time and I also do wakeboarding.

“It is similar to water-skiing but using a wakeboard – like a snowboard.

“I also like white water kayaking and recently I also started climbing.

“My knees are not the best so I am trying to find new activities which will be a little easier on my joints.”

Conversation