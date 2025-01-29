Perth abuser threatened to ‘destroy’ ex with bogus cat breeding complaint to council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth abuser threatened to ‘destroy’ ex with bogus cat breeding complaint to council

Rafal Czarnecki made the bogus objections to the local authority, triggering a formal inspection of her Perth home, during a four-week campaign of abuse that left his victim "petrified."

By Jamie Buchan
Rafal Czarnecki appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
An abusive ex-boyfriend made “malicious” complaints to Perth and Kinross Council about his former partner, falsely claiming she was running an illegal cat breeding business.

The city’s sheriff court heard how, after the relationship broke down, he bombarded her with calls and texts, went into her home uninvited and hand-delivered a series of letters.

The 47-year-old appeared in the dock and pled guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour between July 29 and August 23 2024.

Walked into property with flowers

Fiscal Depute Jill Drummond, prosecuting, said the couple had been together for about seven years.

“The relationship gradually deteriorated,” she said. “The complainer put this down to the accused’s continuous consumption of alcohol.”

They broke up on July 27.

Rafal Czarnecki at Perth Sheriff Court.

Two days later, the woman was in the bathroom when she heard a loud bang at her front door.

She then heard Czarnecki shout: “Why did you lock the door?”

He had attempted to enter using a key, but was blocked by a door chain.

“The complainer disconnected the chain,” said Ms Drummond. “However, the accused entered the property.

“At this time, he was holding a bouquet of flowers.

“He went directly into the kitchen.”

Ms Drummond said: “The complainer was petrified and she asked the accused to leave.”

He complied, and she locked the door behind him.

A short time later, a witness saw the woman and described her as “in distress.”

Czarnecki returned later that night.

“The complainer provided him with all of his belongings, to ensure he had no other reason to attend,” said Ms Drummond.

Cat breeding claim

Czarnecki continued to contact his ex using WhatsApp, social media and had tried to reach her by phone.

“The accused also advised the complainer that he would destroy her by telling the council she was breeding cats and making alterations to the property,” said Ms Drummond.

“These false allegations resulted in the council attending and carrying out an inspection at the property.”

Perth Sheriff Court

The court heard when the woman began blocking her ex, he used new numbers to try and reach out and try to rekindle the relationship.

“Between August 13 and 23, the accused opted to begin hand-posting letters through the complainer’s front door,” the fiscal depute said.

“In total, nine unwanted letters were received.”

In the notes, Czarnecki asked for items to be returned, and made apologies.

The woman reported him to police on August 11, 16 and 23.

Officers attended to speak to her three days after, and Czarnecki was arrested later that day.

“It has been noted by officers that the complainer was extremely distraught and frightened by the accused,” said Ms Drummond.

‘Unnecessarily malicious’

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “He accepts that he went too far.

“He was living in a car at the time.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentencing, describing the reports to the council as “unnecessarily malicious.”

He told Czarnecki: “I do think a period of deferred sentence would be a good idea to make sure nothing untoward is likely to happen before this matter is concluded.

“At the end of that time, if all’s well I will likely deal with it by way of a financial penalty.

“If all is not well, there may be more serious consequences. And that is up to you.”

Czarnecki, of Kenmore Terrace, Perth, will return to court for sentencing in July.

