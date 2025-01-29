Fife thug jailed for ‘plugging’ man with knife, triggering armed police response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife thug jailed for ‘plugging’ man with knife, triggering armed police response

Armed police were called to Swan Court, Methil, after Shaun Allan attacked Wayne Robertson with a knife.

By Jamie McKenzie
Emergency services at the scene on Swan Court in Methil
Emergency services at the scene on September 1 2024. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

A thug who “plugged” a man with a knife in his thigh, triggering an armed police response, has been jailed.

Shaun Allan attacked Wayne Robertson with the blade at an address in Swan Court, Methil, on September 1 last year.

The 55-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link and pled guilty to possession of a kitchen knife and assault to injury by striking Mr Robertson on the body with a knife, and repeatedly attempting to strike him with it.

Prosecutor Jennifer Bairner told the court that Allan was in his partner’s flat socialising and drinking alcohol with others prior to the assault.

At some point his partner saw him take a black-handled knife with a three-inch blade and go into the common stairwell and to the flat upstairs.

‘One-inch’ wound

Ms Bairner said Allan reached past a witness there and struck Mr Robertson with the knife around the hip area.

Allan’s partner was trying to get him to leave and eventually managed to do so, the fiscal said.

A witness then turned to see Mr Roberston bleeding from a “one-inch puncture wound” to the left thigh.

Methil high rise blocks will have cladding replaced
Memorial Court and Swan Court in Methil. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Paramedics attended and treated the injury but Mr Robertson refused to attend hospital, so the wound was glued shut and paper stitches were applied.

Armed officers were called to the scene and traced Allan at about 1.33am.

The fiscal said that, while under caution, Allan said “I done him” while gesturing a stabbing motion with his hands then adding: “I plugged him”.

Claims of threats to kill

Defence lawyer Alexandra Short said Allan, formerly of Swan Court, had described his victim as a “bully”.

Ms Short said that around the time of the incident, Mr Robertson had been “making references to the accused being a beast” and Allan felt this had “gone too far” and reacted.

The solicitor said Allan was hopeful that social work could provide assistance in how he deals with his anger, though she acknowledged the incident was premeditated and could have been “much worse” and that his partner got him out of the flat.

Ms Short noted there seemed to be a gap in her client’s offending after he was put on a community payback order for a conviction in 2017 and that he benefitted from social work help.

Speaking over the video link, Allan claimed the complainer had kicked his door and threatened to kill him before the assault.

‘You are morally fortunate’

Sheriff Robert More told Allan: “There are plenty of people spending entire lives in jail because they have taken a decision to take out a knife and assault someone with it, maybe not intending to kill them, but that has been the outcome.

“You are morally fortunate here because it was not such an outcome

“I appreciate this is a very sanitised version of what goes on in the real world, but the reality is you can not take the law into your own hands and certainly not take out a weapon and use it on someone else.

“If criminal conduct is perpetrated against you, the only option you have is to make a report to police”.

Sheriff More jailed Allan for a total of 18 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

