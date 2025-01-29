Wellbeing group backed in bid to secure future for Arbroath Community Centre

Councillors have backed a group hopeful of securing a future for Arbroath Community Centre.

Angus Council leader Bill Duff ruled talks will continue with Shape Wellbeing over a lease for the unwanted Marketgate property.

SNP group leader Mr Duff used his casting vote to decide the way forward as the issue split policy committee members.

On Tuesday, the body heard delegations from Arbroath Community Council and the community interest company which hopes to take over the building.

But Shape Wellbeing revealed its dream will fall if the first padel court in Angus doesn’t happen as part of the scheme.

Officials reject lack of consultation claim

The 142-year-old centre was handed back to the council by Angus Alive in 2023 in a cost-cutting move.

It has not been used as a community centre since 2020 but was a Covid-19 vaccination hub.

A community council claim of a lack of consultation around the building’s future was rejected by officials.

Community council chairwoman Fiona Doran said: “I just feel the way it has been handled could have been a lot better.

“It gives so many members of the public the opportunity to council-bash and we really want to stop that.

“We want to be working collaboratively and we want to be there for Angus Council, as Angus Council should be there for us too.

“We just feel a little bit railroaded.”

Since the building is not part of the common good, a full community consultation was not required.

Local groups were invited to a consultation event earlier in the process. Only a dozen of the 40 invited attended.

There was initial interest from other groups, before it became a one-horse race.

Council vibrant communities director Alison Smith said her staff had done what was asked of them.

“There wasn’t an open consultation, officers were asked to go out and find a new operator,” she said.

“A decision has to be taken one way or the other.”

Ski simulator hope for community centre

Shape Wellbeing representatives outlined their ambitious proposal, which includes a VR studio and ski simulator.

Director Robert Marshall said: “Padel is a showpiece of the business plan.

“It is a fixed structure, there’s no such thing as a fold-down padel court.

“There will be zonal areas and we feel that will create social interaction.

“It’s about maximising the whole building so we can create a community feel and buzz.”

Fellow Shape director Neil Brooks added: “For the avoidance of doubt, if the padel court wasn’t there, then we would probably not continue with our interest in the centre.”

Town councillor deferral attempt

Arbroath councillor Derek Wann led the bid to defer a decision to the next full council in March.

“I’ve absolutely nothing against what our officers did,” he said.

“I’ve absolutely nothing against Shape Wellbeing; I’m simply asked for it to be deferred so all 28 of us, including my colleagues from Arbroath, can at least have a say.

“That will show the community council we are listening.”

Carnoustie councillor Mark McDonald said: “We have a proposition for the community centre.

“The building will have historical and emotional ties, I’m sure.

“But this is a building that Angus Council is not going to be running.

“What are the options; we delay, we potentially get another operator in and half the people of Arbroath don’t like that operator – then what do we do?”

And he urged members to think back to the million-pound saga of another surplus council building.

“I’m thinking back specifically to the leisure centre in Forfar,” he said.

“The simple fact is we delayed and ended up getting our fingers burnt.”

The council will now continue talks with Shape Wellbeing around the terms of a lease.

A final business plan will be brought back before councillors before any deal is agreed. It is thought that could take six months to a year.