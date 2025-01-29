Dundee Planning Ahead: House of Gray hotel approval and Sleeperz name change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee Planning Ahead: House of Gray hotel approval and Sleeperz name change

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
The House of Gray hotel plans have been approved. Image: DC Thomson.
The House of Gray hotel plans have been approved. Image: DC Thomson.

Plans to transform the derelict House of Gray mansion on the outskirts of Dundee into a hotel have been approved.

The A-listed building dates back to the 18th century and was used as an orphanage during the Second World War

However, in recent years it has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council last year seeking permission to redevelop the building into an 18-room bespoke hotel.

The mansion has fallen into a state of disrepair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The plans will also see the exterior features refurbished and repaired in keeping with the original building.

An operational statement submitted with the application states the hotel is expected to be used mainly as a wedding venue during the spring to autumn months.

The hotel plans were approved by council officers under delegated powers.

Sleeperz name change

Meanwhile, the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee city centre will soon have a new name.

An application has been submitted seeking permission to remove the existing signage on the Union Street building.

The Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.

This will then be replaced with lettering reflecting the new name of the hotel – Four Points Flex by Sheraton.

Last year Resident Hotels signed a franchise agreement with Marriott International to convert its Sleeperz hotels into the Four Points Flex by Sheraton brand.

Vietnamese restaurant gets go-ahead

Plans to transform a former city centre travel agent into a Vietnamese restaurant have also been given the go-ahead.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council last year seeking permission for a change of use for the premises at 94 High Street.

The former Barrhead Travel unit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The signage listed on the plans is Pho – a franchise which has restaurants across the UK including in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The High Street site used to be home to Barrhead Travel, which had occupied it since 2007 before relocating to the Overgate Centre in 2022.

Kirkwood Homes wins council battle

A Dundee housing developer has won its battle to get out of paying thousands towards a new school.

Kirkwood Homes appealed to the Scottish Government, seeking permission to end an agreement made with Dundee City Council regarding the Broughty Ferry development.

Known as a Section 75 agreement, it involved Kirkwood making a contribution towards primary school education for residents living in the housing scheme.

Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The developer argued that the local authority was wrong in its assertion Forthill Primary School would be over capacity as a result of the Balgillo development.

Dundee City Council’s own figures show that as of September 2023, the school was at 75% capacity. The school roll is also expected to decline.

The Scottish Government has allowed the appeal.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications 

House of Gray 

Sleeperz Hotel 

Vietnamese restaurant 

Balgillo Heights 

More from Dundee

The House of Gray hotel plans have been approved. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee dad armed himself with axe and knife after altercation with daughter's boyfriend
The House of Gray hotel plans have been approved. Image: DC Thomson.
New TV series goes behind scenes of funfairs at Dundee fan zone and Kirkcaldy…
SNP MSP Dundee Joe FitzPatrick
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Dundee SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick to stand down
5
The House of Gray hotel plans have been approved. Image: DC Thomson.
Murder accused claimed Dundee taxi driver 'threw him down embankment,' jury hears
The Ardler Complex.
Dundee community centre closed 'until further notice' after electrical fire
Dundee fight night organiser gets stopped by police in a limo
Police thwart second illegal Dundee boxing event as organiser takes limo to fight night
9
The House of Gray hotel plans have been approved. Image: DC Thomson.
Broughty Ferry childminder brings martial art classes by Michael Jackson's bodyguard to Dundee
The House of Gray hotel plans have been approved. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University negotiating bank loan to fund redundancies
28
The House of Gray hotel plans have been approved. Image: DC Thomson.
Doctor went to aid of 'murdered' Dundee taxi driver, court hears
Greendykes Road in Craigie.
Pair in their 70s injured by bully-breed dog in attack on Dundee street
3

Conversation