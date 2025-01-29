Dundee Planning Ahead: House of Gray hotel approval and Sleeperz name change

Plans to transform the derelict House of Gray mansion on the outskirts of Dundee into a hotel have been approved.

The A-listed building dates back to the 18th century and was used as an orphanage during the Second World War

However, in recent years it has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council last year seeking permission to redevelop the building into an 18-room bespoke hotel.

The plans will also see the exterior features refurbished and repaired in keeping with the original building.

An operational statement submitted with the application states the hotel is expected to be used mainly as a wedding venue during the spring to autumn months.

The hotel plans were approved by council officers under delegated powers.

Sleeperz name change

Meanwhile, the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee city centre will soon have a new name.

An application has been submitted seeking permission to remove the existing signage on the Union Street building.

This will then be replaced with lettering reflecting the new name of the hotel – Four Points Flex by Sheraton.

Last year Resident Hotels signed a franchise agreement with Marriott International to convert its Sleeperz hotels into the Four Points Flex by Sheraton brand.

Vietnamese restaurant gets go-ahead

Plans to transform a former city centre travel agent into a Vietnamese restaurant have also been given the go-ahead.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council last year seeking permission for a change of use for the premises at 94 High Street.

The signage listed on the plans is Pho – a franchise which has restaurants across the UK including in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The High Street site used to be home to Barrhead Travel, which had occupied it since 2007 before relocating to the Overgate Centre in 2022.

Kirkwood Homes wins council battle

A Dundee housing developer has won its battle to get out of paying thousands towards a new school.

Kirkwood Homes appealed to the Scottish Government, seeking permission to end an agreement made with Dundee City Council regarding the Broughty Ferry development.

Known as a Section 75 agreement, it involved Kirkwood making a contribution towards primary school education for residents living in the housing scheme.

The developer argued that the local authority was wrong in its assertion Forthill Primary School would be over capacity as a result of the Balgillo development.

Dundee City Council’s own figures show that as of September 2023, the school was at 75% capacity. The school roll is also expected to decline.

The Scottish Government has allowed the appeal.

