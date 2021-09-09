The past 18 months have been extremely challenging for everyone, not least of all the arts industry.

It has been inspiring, however, to see how groups and communities have come together in such difficult times, rising up above the hardship and finding new, innovative ways of remaining present.

And it is this strength of character and sense of belonging which have inspired this year’s True North Music Festival theme: Rise Up.

Bouncing back

“This theme is really about reflecting on and coming back from the closure of the arts industry and the country as a whole, as well as marking the return of live music” explains Andy Kite, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ Marketing Manager.

“There will also be a strong message throughout the festival of standing up for what you believe in, freedom of expression and promoting diversity and equality.”

And after the movements of 2020, including the global Black Lives Matter protests which brought people together from all backgrounds, all over the World, for a joint cause, this seems highly relevant.

“A lot of the acts performing this year have been booked with the theme in mind; this is definitely the first time a True North theme has been so prominent throughout the event’s line-up.”

Included in the line-up are acts such as Peaness, whose work tackles political and environmental issues; John Grant, former frontman of Czars, and Ayanna Witter-Johnson, who has written pieces specifically for the festival, centred on equality and togetherness.

Promoting positivity

“Rise Up is intended to promote the positivity and potential of 2021, as we see society re-emerging from lockdown.

“It is a nod to all of the causes that people is Scotland and the rest of the UK have continued to stand up for throughout such a difficult year as well.

“We’ll be closing the festival weekend be an uplifting celebration of Stevie Wonder by Corinne Bailey Rae.”

The 2021 True North Music Festival marks the reopening of Aberdeen Performing Arts, the charitable trust behind the event.

“We’ve been closed for 18 months, and True North will act as a centrepiece for our return.”

The festival will run from 23-26 September and tickets are still available on the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.