Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

AUTHOR INTERVIEW: Mara Menzies on the art of storytelling and her new book Blood and Gold

By Nadia Vidinova
October 20 2021, 2.41pm Updated: October 20 2021, 2.48pm
Storyteller and author Mara Menzies.
Storyteller and author Mara Menzies.

When we think of storytelling, what often springs to mind is simple fairytales or bedtime stories for children.

In fact, oral storytelling is a subtle art form that can engage audiences of all ages, says award-winning performance storyteller and author Mara Menzies.

Being of mixed heritage – Scottish and Kenyan – she grew up with varied stories that form part of the oral tradition of both countries.

Mara Menzies

Menzies’ background inspired her to become a professional storyteller, a job like no other, which has seen her enthral audiences for the past 12 years.

Her latest production, Blood and Gold, premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019 and has now been published as a book of the same name.

It is rather ironic that her stories are now in book form, as her usual work is often the opposite to that of a writer, explains Menzies.

Audience-driven stories

“When you read a book, the words are fixed on the page and the story is told in a fixed way,” she says. “On the other hand, storytelling isn’t just about words, it’s also about tone of voice, body language and the way you engage with the audience.

“In my performances, the stories I tell aren’t written down – it’s not like a script that I memorise, like you would if you were an actor in the theatre.

“I do know where the story is going to go but it’s the audience who determine how it’s told. So it’s never going to be repeated the same way twice, because each audience is different. There’s real magic in that.

“It means that it’s the audience who determine the story. I read their mood, their posture, their facial expressions. Storytelling is a collective experience.

Transitioning to writing

“So when it came to writing the book, it was challenging at first. I sat down with a laptop, pens and paper and….nothing came.

“I waited and waited for the words to come, and in the end I used voice activated software. I told the story in a big chunk and then went over it bit by bit, and crafted it so that it was suitable for a book.”

Blood and Gold explores hard-hitting issues such as the legacy of colonialism, slavery and the challenges of growing up in two cultures, through an unconventional mix of fantasy, legends and stories inspired by personal experiences.

Blood and Gold

The main character, Jeda, is a teenage girl living in Edinburgh, born to a white father and a black mother. Feeling self-conscious and alienated, her insecurities allow the shapeshifting Shadowman, who embodies all that is negative, to feed on her doubts.

Jeda’s mother, Rahami, gifts her a box of stories before passing away. Through these stories our heroine learns about her African ancestry and traditions, ultimately embracing her dual heritage and her unique place in the world.

“My work is a mixture between reality and fiction,” says Mara. “I draw on my own experiences, crafting them into stories, also building in existing myths and fairytales.

“I draw on my Scottish and Kenyan heritage. The two cultures are very different, but there are also similarities. Both cultures have a strong tradition of oral storytelling, for example. I grew up with it, but didn’t realise it was a thing one could do professionally.”

Blood and Gold, £12.99, Birlinn.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier