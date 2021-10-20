Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

‘You better run’ – Drunken passenger chased Perth taxi driver around supermarket car park

By Ross Gardiner
October 20 2021, 3.00pm Updated: October 20 2021, 3.02pm
Mark Routledge chased his taxi driver around the Perth Asda car park

A Perth car salesman ripped out a taxi driver’s headrest, smacked him with it while he was at the wheel and then chased him around a supermarket car park.

Mark Routledge pursued the cabbie after punching his girlfriend in the backseat of the taxi.

The 38-year-old earlier boarded the taxi outside the Perth and District Ex-Servicemen’s club in Milne Street with his partner Claire Davidson.

The couple had been heading for their home in Colonsay Street, but before the taxi could make it as far as North Muirton, Routledge flipped.

Backseat argument

At Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday, fiscal depute Andrew Harding said the couple had been drinking together on the evening of May 28.

The pair got into a taxi at around 9.10pm, but an argument broke out between them inside the vehicle.

While the cab was travelling along Dunkeld Road, Routledge became violent.

“The accused punched witness Davidson on the nose, causing it to bleed,” Mr Harding added.

Routledge then began shouting for the taxi driver to stop.

“The taxi was unable to stop immediately,” Mr Harding explained.

“The accused then removed the driver’s headrest from the seat.”

Routledge struck driver Ali Farman over the head with the the detached headrest while the taxi was still in motion.

Supermarket forecourt

Mr Farman pulled over and stopped at an Asda petrol station and both he and Routledge got out.

Mr Harding added: “The accused chased the driver around the petrol station forecourt shouting: ‘You better run.'”

Police were contacted by Mr Farman who fled the scene.

Routledge was initially co-operative with officers but later denied both attacks to them.

In court, he pleaded guilty to injuring his partner in the initial backseat assault and also striking Mr Farman with the headrest and pursuing him around Asda car park.

Defence solicitor Pauline Cullerton said “heavily intoxicated” first offender Routledge had been using alcohol as a coping mechanism after having difficulties at work.

She said: “This has certainly been a one-off incident.

“He does appreciate the seriousness in relation to both charges.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentencing for three months for Routledge to be of good behaviour.

The sheriff said: “It does appear to be an isolated incident and the terms of the background report are more positive than one might have expected.”

Routledge is due back in court on January 19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier