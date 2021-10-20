‘You better run’ – Drunken passenger chased Perth taxi driver around supermarket car park

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perth car salesman ripped out a taxi driver’s headrest, smacked him with it while he was at the wheel and then chased him around a supermarket car park.

Mark Routledge pursued the cabbie after punching his girlfriend in the backseat of the taxi.

The 38-year-old earlier boarded the taxi outside the Perth and District Ex-Servicemen’s club in Milne Street with his partner Claire Davidson.

The couple had been heading for their home in Colonsay Street, but before the taxi could make it as far as North Muirton, Routledge flipped.

Backseat argument

At Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday, fiscal depute Andrew Harding said the couple had been drinking together on the evening of May 28.

The pair got into a taxi at around 9.10pm, but an argument broke out between them inside the vehicle.

While the cab was travelling along Dunkeld Road, Routledge became violent.

“The accused punched witness Davidson on the nose, causing it to bleed,” Mr Harding added.

Routledge then began shouting for the taxi driver to stop.

“The taxi was unable to stop immediately,” Mr Harding explained.

“The accused then removed the driver’s headrest from the seat.”

Routledge struck driver Ali Farman over the head with the the detached headrest while the taxi was still in motion.

Supermarket forecourt

Mr Farman pulled over and stopped at an Asda petrol station and both he and Routledge got out.

Mr Harding added: “The accused chased the driver around the petrol station forecourt shouting: ‘You better run.'”

Police were contacted by Mr Farman who fled the scene.

Routledge was initially co-operative with officers but later denied both attacks to them.

In court, he pleaded guilty to injuring his partner in the initial backseat assault and also striking Mr Farman with the headrest and pursuing him around Asda car park.

Defence solicitor Pauline Cullerton said “heavily intoxicated” first offender Routledge had been using alcohol as a coping mechanism after having difficulties at work.

She said: “This has certainly been a one-off incident.

“He does appreciate the seriousness in relation to both charges.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentencing for three months for Routledge to be of good behaviour.

The sheriff said: “It does appear to be an isolated incident and the terms of the background report are more positive than one might have expected.”

Routledge is due back in court on January 19.