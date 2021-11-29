An error occurred. Please try again.

Wondering what to do in Dundee this winter – apart from visiting the beloved Christmas market?

A city steeped in history and culture, Dundee is a great place to spend a weekend, a few day or an evening.

From theatres and museums, to galleries and other unique visitor attractions, immerse yourself in art, science, creativity and more.

Read on for some inspiration on how best to spend your next trip to Dundee…

Whitehall Theatre

With over a 700 seat capacity, The Whitehall Theatre is proud to be the home of professional touring productions, live music acts, comedians, local theatre productions, dance troupes and so much more.

Located on Bellfield Street, next to the University of Dundee and only a stone’s throw from Dundee’s exciting new Waterfront development, The Whitehall Theatre has recently undergone a complete transformation, so audiences are able to experience live entertainment at its very best! From music to comedy; touring musicals to pantomime, The Whitehall Theatre has something for everyone!

Since 2013 many enhancements and improvements have been made, and Whitehall are happy to report that the theatre is busier than ever, with more and more professional bookings of all genres, and performance from stars like Alan Cumming, Michael Parkinson, John Lydon, Pasha Kovalev, Paul Gascoigne, Claudio Caniggia, Nathan Carter, The Bay City Rollers, Simon Reeves and many, many more.

The Whitehall Theatre continues to be the home of most of the city’s musical societies and dance schools, as well as the hugely successful Pantomime which continues to be Dundee’s favourite family show!

Check out their What’s On Guide, follow them on Facebook or sign up for their mailing list to keep up-to-date on all that is coming to The Whitehall Theatre.

Discovery Point

With the coldest time of the year and Christmas fast approaching come and explore the ship that survived the harshest winters imaginable. Discovery Point is home to RRS Discovery – Made in Dundee/Designed for Adventure.

This award-winning visitor attraction tells the story of the iconic ship ‘Discovery’ from her beginnings in Dundee, her amazing Antarctic expedition with Captain Scott, his crew, her voyages and uses thereafter. Through extensive galleries, video and film shows, interactives and artefacts, Discovery Point is a fascinating visitor attraction which appeals to all ages.

While you are there, be sure to visit the “taste our best” award winning café. With a frequently changing locally sourced seasonal menu to suit a variety of dietary requirements from, a sweet snack through to warm, homemade winter lunch.

The gift shop is the perfect place to pick up unique gifts for everyone from ships enthusiasts through to lovers of locally produced products.

Speaking of gifts – this winter Discovery Point would like to gift you a special offer of 50% off your ticket price! Simply quote “days out Discovery” or “days out verdant” when purchasing your tickets at reception.

This offer is valid until 18 February 2022 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers.

Verdant Works

At the multi-award winning Verdant Works, learn of the life of the workers – and what life was like – in Victorian Dundee. The contrasting festive experiences for the mill owners compared to their tirelessly working employees is like something straight from the pages of A Christmas Carol.

Verdant Works is a world class visitor attraction which tells the story of Dundee’s industrial textile heritage in the atmospheric setting of a beautifully refurbished Mill building.

Explore this amazing building, see (and hear) the machines at work, and step back to a time where the Mills were the heart of Dundee.

This Christmas season, the team at Verdant Works are excited to restart the Winter Fayre in the High Mill. Pay a visit and browse over 20 local independent businesses to find the perfect gifts for your loved ones. And keep your little ones busy with our craft stations while you shop.

And admission to the Winter Fayre is free!

Don’t forget to stop by gift shop and “taste our best” award winning café. Keep yourself warm with a bowl of homemade soup or a delicious toastie. Treat yourself or others with eco-friendly jute produced gifts or even choose from a selection of the award-winning Verdant Gin.

Verdant Work’s gift to you this Christmas is a special offer of 10% off admissions. Simply quote “Verdant Santa” when purchasing your tickets at reception.

This offer is valid until December 24 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers.

Dundee Contemporary Arts

Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is an internationally renowned centre for contemporary art that enables audiences, artists and participants to see, experience and create.

Inside you will find two beautiful, large-scale gallery spaces, two thriving cinema screens, a busy print studio, a shop stocked full of local and international design, an award-winning learning programme, and a packed programme of events, workshops, classes and activities.

On Saturday December 11, DCA is launching two major new exhibitions with Glasgow-based artists, Tako Taal and Rae-Yen Song. Taal’s exhibition in, Gallery 1, will mark the artist’s first solo exhibition in a major UK institution.

In Gallery 2, Song’s first solo exhibition in Scotland will debut new work including sculpture, installation, printmaking and video.

DCA Cinema shows a wide range of films, with a programme that’s developed entirely in-house. Catch the latest releases, discover gems from around the world, or get in the festive spirit with some Christmas favourites.

Bringing together a unique selection of local and national design, jewellery and craft with contemporary homeware, books, gifts, and limited edition prints produced in DCA Print Studio, DCA Shop is the perfect place to find your Christmas gifts.

Top off your visit to DCA with a trip to Jute Café Bar and enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner, relax with coffee and cake, or celebrate with cocktails.