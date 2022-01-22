Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

TELLYBOX: Bez was a trooper on the ice, and how good did Pettycur Bay look?

By David Pollock
January 22 2022, 1.00pm
Bez and Angela Egan in Dancing On Ice.
Bez and Angela Egan in Dancing On Ice.

Shaun Ryder looked as mystified as the rest of us at the spectacle of maraca-shoogling assistant Happy Monday’s Bez struggling gamely to stay on his feet in the first episode of the 14th series of Dancing On Ice (STV).

The extensive padding to protect Bez’s own maracas and a crash helmet to avoid his melon getting twisted weren’t needed in the end.

He only just managed to stay vertical for the duration, while dancing to his own band’s Step On before a backdrop so trippy it should have come with a health warning.

Bez protecting his melon with Angela Egan in Dancing On Ice.

Rest assured, you weren’t on any of the recording ‘aids’ his old band famously partook of – the dancing melons were really happening.

Then Shaun himself turned up on a flamethrower-laden ice-cleaning machine to launch a viewer competition, and game professionals Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield somehow still managed to hold it together.

Bez was a trooper

Bez proved to be a gentleman and a game trooper in his latest reality telly appearance, but you had to feel sorry for the other, much better dancers appearing.

Early favourites include Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt, Olympic BMXer Kye Whyte and determined Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor.

Brendan Cole’s appearance as a contestant alongside new judge Oti Mabuse also helped reinforce the thought that this show is basically Strictly, just colder, louder and much trickier.

Pettycur Bay in the spotlight

It was a slow week for telly.

It got even slower with the most unexpected reality television show of the month, as the second episode of Life on the Bay (BBC Scotland) and its easy-going look at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn turned up on our screens.

Just how much drama is there to be wrung from a static caravan being installed on a hillside on the banks of the Forth?

Maintenance man Gibby looked nervous as he waited under several tons of holidaymaking, even though he looked quite safe unless both wheels fell off the thing.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park’s the Wallace family. From left, Tom, his son Alan, and grandson Steven.

Will the pub quiz get up and running again post-Covid? Can the young family who have just bought a new caravan on the site successfully dispose of the manky curtain pelmet that came with it?

Who knew Fife could look so sunny?

Everyone involved – staff, customers and residents – seems easy-going in that matter-of-fact Fife way, and the extensive drone footage of Pettycur Bay makes it look beautiful in the sunlight.

Not that it needs to try hard, it’s a great spot.

Quizmaster Alan.

For an episode or so it’s a mellow watch, and you’ll be pining for summer holidays all the way through.

Voiceover artist Edith Bowman tries gamely to inject a bit of excitement into proceedings, though.

Meanwhile although the perky incidental music is designed to tell you something’s happening and you should pay attention, it probably isn’t.

This is slow telly with a few characters added, the visual equivalent of a week in a caravan where you just want to switch off and gaze out of the window at the scenery.

It was oddly comforting, although will that still be the case after eight ambling episodes?

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]