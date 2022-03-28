REVIEW: The magic is real in Perth Theatre’s world premiere of Henry Sugar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: The magic is real in Perth Theatre’s world premiere of Henry Sugar

By Peter Cargill
March 28 2022, 12.00pm Updated: March 28 2022, 1.13pm
David Rankine as Henry Sugar in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.
David Rankine as Henry Sugar in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

There’s something magical going on at Perth Theatre.

Being billed as a world premiere, it is only natural amongst theatrical cynics to ponder if The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar can be all that wonderful if it has taken 45 years to get it on stage.

Ponder no more. The excellent cast of five brings energetic life to the imagination and innovation of Scottish playwright Rob Drummond’s adaptation from Roald Dahl’s short story.

When your dreams come true

Ace story teller Dahl was never short of a moral to play around with, and in this Wonderful Story he investigates not so much the chasing of dreams but what to do with them when you achieve them.

It is sometimes dark, but under Ben Harrison’s direction, Henry Sugar and his cohorts also extract every piece of humour, sometimes with help from the patrons in scenes verging on the variety show genre.

It could certainly qualify as one of Dahl’s Tales of the Unexpected, his hit TV series back in the ’80s.

David Fishley as Michael and Johndeep More as Imrat Kahn in Perth Theatre’s Henry Sugar.

Henry Sugar is a rich man thanks to his father, who is dead!

He becomes fascinated by a conjuror Imrat Khan, who calls himself “The man who can see without using his eyes”.

Henry dreams of using the man’s technique to make even more money, which he does, but then what . . . ?

Dr J. Cartwright also has dreams of completing a world-shattering thesis at the magician’s expense, but is it worth it all?

A modern teenager’s dilemma

Meanwhile, fast forward to the modern age, and we have young Mary permanently on her laptop making every effort to attract more followers to her blogs.

She has one contact — and its her mum! Following Khan’s philosophy, her support multiplies exponentially. But where does she go from here?

Eve Buglas is the energetic Mary with all the characteristics and OTT mannerisms of a modern-day teenager — every youngster in the audience will gleefully identify themselves in this animated performance.

David Fishley as Michael, Eve Buglass as Mary, and David Rankine as Henry Sugar.

As the titular character, David Rankine combines his rich man-about-town suavity with moments of sheer farce (wow factor in his wardrobe transformation!), with Dave Fishley as Michael bringing frustration to new heights as he oversees Sugar’s shenanigans.

Johndeep More brings a bit of magic as the mysterious mystic, with Rosalind Sydney contributing medical mayhem as Dr Cartwright.

Morals, mirth and magic

Perth designer Becky Minto has raided the curtain department to fashion a set of various materials, beautifully choreographed throughout — with Mary’s bedroom cleverly doubling as a laptop screen in this high-tech production.

Morals, mirth and magic — and the final scene was definitely an “uplifting” experience.

This Henry Sugar co-production by Perth Theatre, Helen Milne Productions and The Roald Dahl Story Company, is at Perth until April 2, then moves on to Stirling’s Macrobert Arts Centre.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]