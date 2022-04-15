GIG GUIDE: From hard-core rock to Concert for Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hard rock followers can look forward to an extended Courier Country visit from one of Britain’s biggest tribute acts this weekend.

Acclaimed AC/DC homage Hells Bells are playing the Green Hotel in Kinross tomorrow night.

The bonus for fans of Bon Scott and the Young brothers is a second set from the English band on Sunday afternoon.

The high-octane five-piece are a hugely popular live draw, and as well as their UK exploits they’ve also impressed on stages across Europe and the Middle East.

It’s all go at the Green Hotel

It’s a relentless schedule at the Kinross venue over the next week, with legendary Emerson, Lake And Palmer drummer Carl Palmer stopping by with his prog outfit ELP Legacy for a double-header on Monday and Tuesday.

That’s followed on Wednesday by the more gentle-paced Lindisfarne Story.

This features the Newcastle folk rock pioneers’ ex-members Billy Mitchell and Ray Laidlaw celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band’s classic second album, Fog On The Tyne, in both story and song.

Thursday at Backstage sees a treat for fans of blues rock in the form of the award-winning four-piece Catfish.

Instrumentalist of the year

The band includes last year’s UK Blues Federation’s instrumentalist of the year, guitarist Matt Long.

A formidable live act, the Sussex band have released three studio albums since 2015, the most recent being 2019’s Burning Bridges.

Long won the prestigious UK Blues honour two years running, in 2020 and ’21, and Catfish also claimed the federation’s best band title two years ago.

As if that’s not enough, the Green also hosts solo bluesman Ian Siegal next Friday.

The Portsmouth-born slide guitarist has racked up plenty of awards and nominations since starting out in the mid-’90s and is on tour to support his new album Stone By Stone.

Separately, Dunfermline’s PJ Molloys is staging a two-legged, multi-band fundraiser for the Tiny Changes mental health charity, starting tonight.

Tiny Changes was set up by the family of the late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchinson.

Tiny Changes gig line-up, part one

Part one’s line-up features Edinburgh psychedelic rock duo Man Of Moon, Dunfermline pop-rock five-piece Dancing On Tables and Courier Country solo talents Nicky Lipp, PG Ciarletta and Eve Davidson.

Radio Scotland jock Vic Galloway is hosting the Canmore Street event’s opening salvo, with BBC introducing’s Phoebe Inglis-Holmes on the mic tomorrow from 3pm.

The bumper Saturday bill includes Glasgow-based alt-dance headliners Colonel Mustard And The Dijon 5.

It also boasts rising East of Scotland talents Sunstinger, Vistas, Goodnight Louisa, Foreignfox, Savage Mansion and Jupiter Strange. And Frightened Rabbit’s Andy Monaghan new band Fiskur.

Concert for Ukraine

Meanwhile, a host of music-makers are also performing for free in Perth on Wednesday to help Ukraine.

The benefit show at the city’s Concert Hall features the likes of ex-Fairground Attraction star Eddi Reader, Caledonia songsmith Dougie MacLean, Celtic music greats Karen Matheson, Julie Fowlis and Phil Cunningham, and a host of other folk talents.

All the net proceeds from the gig are being donated to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and organisers are urging music fans to move swiftly as it’s close to being sold out.

In Dundee, the first of two benefit shows for Tayside Health Fund is being staged at Captain’s Cabin in Ward Road this weekend.

The Black Glitter showcase on Sunday will feature solo performers Pete Smith, James Liandu, Beth Wood, Justboy and Kate Nicoll,.

Alternative rock outfits Blind Unicorn, Uganda’s Moonshine Epidemic, Red Vanilla and Soundmind are lined up for a second gig on April 24.

Doors open at 6pm both nights with admission free, although organisers are encouraging donations on entry.

Meanwhile in Dundee

Elsewhere, upcoming outfits Zenden and Red Vanilla get a chance to impress on home turf at Church tonight, where Perth punks Post Ironic State are also on the bill.

Over at Beat Generator, grunge covers outfit The Lost Dogs check in tomorrow, with plenty of material made famous by the likes of Alice In Chains, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam making up their setlist.

However, tonight’s scheduled appearance at North Lindsay Street from original Sham 69 frontman Jimmy Pursey and his latest version of the punk hit-makers has fallen by the wayside.

Lastly, the Caird Hall welcomes ex-Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow on his greatest hits tour tomorrow.