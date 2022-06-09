Dundee set to host a weekend full of Soul this July

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee is a city of culture. Birth place of the famous Beano and Dandy, the city is home to famous museums and galleries, two universities, a prestigious collage of art and design and much more. It is a city rich in heritage, famed for literature, art and music. And some amazing musical events are coming to Dundee’s Slessor Gardens this July.

The Slessor Gardens, located on Dundee’s waterfront, are a popular venue for a range of concerts and events. Sitting just across from the famous V&A Museum, the gardens are a true hub for the arts. In the past, they have seen major musical acts take to the stage, including Simple Minds, Olly Murs and the legendary Tom Jones and, this summer, will play host to some of the biggest names in Soul music.

The sun trap in the centre of Dundee is the ideal place to spend a sunny evening, or a whole weekend, as back to back concerts are taking place here on 23-24 July and you can buy joint tickets for both.

Don’t miss out on these major musical events in Dundee this July, or the chance to experience a weekend full of Soul in your local city.

Read on to discover which famous acts are playing Dundee in 2022…

Simply Red – 23 July 2022 // Slessor Gardens, Dundee

With over a billion hits on YouTube, and over 60 million albums sold worldwide, five going to number one in the UK, Slessor Gardens is over the moon to have Simply Red headlining a standout show on 23 July 2022 as part of Sunset Live Festival.

Every Simply Red studio album has been a UK top ten and their 1991 classic, Stars, was the best-selling album for two years running in Britain and Europe.

Lead singer of the Soul-influenced pop-band, Mick Hucknall, has long since established himself as one of the great vocalists of contemporary music, with a raw honey and whiskey tone, and a sinuous flow that can shift from tender sensuality to full on roaring power in a heartbeat.

The band will be belting out old classics, such as “Stars”, “Holding Back The Years”, “Money’s Too Tight To Mention”, “Fairground” and more.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of Grandslam Live Ltd, said: “It is so good to be able to plan live outdoor music shows again.

“Fans of Simply Red are in for an absolute treat, it is great Dundee is part of the tour, and we hope to see as many of you as possible for an epic weekend of music.”

Mica Paris, one of the UK’s finest and most respected Soul singers, will also be performing as special guest at the event in Dundee on 23 July.

Paloma Faith – 24 July 2022 // Slessor Gardens, Dundee

Double platinum and BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith will perform at Slessor Gardens on Sunday 24 July 2022.

Another major event in Dundee this July, this concert is another headliner of the Sunset Live Festival’s schedule and is set to be an amazing night of music, singing and soul.

Performing an array of hits from her extensive and much loved repertoire, Paloma will have fans singing along to classics, such as “Only Love Can Hurt Like This”, “Picking up the pieces” and “Lullaby”, as well as new songs from her fifth studio album, “Infinite Things”.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE said: We’re delighted to be working with TEG MJR in producing Paloma’s show and working closely with the great team at Dundee City Council.

“The tour has been really well received by Paloma’s army of loyal fans and we’re looking forward to a great show.”

