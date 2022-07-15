Ode to Summer at Tatha Gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment

Ode to Summer at Tatha Gallery

By Jennifer McLaren
July 15 2022, 5.28pm
Diving Board II by Karen Maxted, on exhibition at Tatha Gallery's Ode to Summer.
Diving Board II by Karen Maxted, on exhibition at Tatha Gallery's Ode to Summer.

With its stunning views of the Tay, Tatha Gallery in Newport is always a delightful place for a spot of art gazing.

Tatha’s summer show is a highlight in the gallery’s calendar and new exhibition An Ode to Summer is a true celebration of the season.

Six artists on show

Featuring the work of six contemporary artists, there is a variety of media on display, ranging from acrylics and oils to ceramics and jewellery.

An Ode to Summer at Tatha Gallery.

Described as a “visual ode to the luscious splendour of the summer garden in all its fertile beauty” all artworks are inspired by the vibrant beauty of flora and fauna.

Featured are Esther Donaldson,  whose work is based on gardens, woodlands and country estates.

Claire Harkess finds inspiration in birds and wildlife; Karen Maxted creates surreal landscapes and Naoko Shibuya, whose paintings are based on the subconscious world.

The joy of outdoors

There is also work by ceramicists Judy McKenzie and Fiona Thompson as well as jewellery-maker Rhona McCallum.

Summer Spirits by Naoko Shibuya.

Gallery director Lindsay Bennett says: “Come along and immerse yourself in a riot of colour from six artists who capture the joy of being outdoors in the summer. This is a vibrant show that’s sure to delight, making it a must-see.”

Tatha is open from Wednesday to Saturday and also by appointment.

tathagallery.com

