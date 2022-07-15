Ode to Summer at Tatha Gallery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With its stunning views of the Tay, Tatha Gallery in Newport is always a delightful place for a spot of art gazing.

Tatha’s summer show is a highlight in the gallery’s calendar and new exhibition An Ode to Summer is a true celebration of the season.

Six artists on show

Featuring the work of six contemporary artists, there is a variety of media on display, ranging from acrylics and oils to ceramics and jewellery.

Described as a “visual ode to the luscious splendour of the summer garden in all its fertile beauty” all artworks are inspired by the vibrant beauty of flora and fauna.

Featured are Esther Donaldson, whose work is based on gardens, woodlands and country estates.

Claire Harkess finds inspiration in birds and wildlife; Karen Maxted creates surreal landscapes and Naoko Shibuya, whose paintings are based on the subconscious world.

The joy of outdoors

There is also work by ceramicists Judy McKenzie and Fiona Thompson as well as jewellery-maker Rhona McCallum.

Gallery director Lindsay Bennett says: “Come along and immerse yourself in a riot of colour from six artists who capture the joy of being outdoors in the summer. This is a vibrant show that’s sure to delight, making it a must-see.”

Tatha is open from Wednesday to Saturday and also by appointment.

tathagallery.com